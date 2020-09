Getting through each day during the pandemic with masks and physical distancing, a cratering economy, protests against racial injustice, heat waves, fires, hurricanes, remote instruction—I will stop here–is a small victory. Sometimes humor helps to get through all of this by reminding ourselves that we are all in this together. I’ve collected some cartoons that should bring at least one smile to viewers’ faces. Enjoy!

Rob Tornoe’s coronavirus cartoon for Thursday, March 20.