A Pivotal Moment for U.S. and Public Schools? (Part 1)

As a historian I often wonder whether individuals knew at the time something occurred that it was momentous, a historic turning point in the flow of events and their lives.

*Did President Herbert Hoover know in late-October 1929 following the crash of the stock market that the Great Depression would begin shortly afterwards and last over a decade. And he would be blamed for it?

*Did Rosa Parks know when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger on that Montgomery (AL) bus that she would become the icon for the bus boycott in that city and for spurring a civil rights movement?

*Did Milo Cutter, one of the St. Paul (MN) veteran teachers who founded the first charter school in the nation, know in 1992 that City Academy would be in the vanguard of a movement that nearly three decades later would have over 7,000 schools enrolling over three million students?

*Does a college-educated, unemployed Millennial saddled with debt in the midst of the 2020 pandemic know that her odds of getting a decent-paying job, accumulating as much wealth as her parents and grandparents did are against her and that she may end up poorer than both?

The answer to the four questions is no. In the middle of an event that is in retrospect momentous, few, if any, realize it. “Retrospect” is the key word in the last sentence. Only in looking back can one realize that an event was pivotal.

There are exceptions, of course. Consider how the assassinations of Presidents Abraham Lincoln in 1865, John F. Kennedy in 1963, Martin Luther King, Jr. in 1968 led to swift political, social, and economic changes. As these murders shook Americans, so did September 11, 2001 that launched a “war on terror.” These events were immediately recognized by most Americans as pivotal moments in the history of the nation.

In 2020, in the midst of a pandemic, protests for social justice, a shattered economy, intense fires raging along the entire West coast, frequent and slow-moving hurricanes that exceed previous years, and a President for whom a majority of the country disapproves–are Americans in the midst of a pivotal moment?

I believe so but, truth be told, as a historian, school practitioner, and retired professor I have no special expertise or insight that would convince me as well as readers that I may be correct about this turning point. The fact is: I cannot look around the corner and see what is coming. But I do have some informed guesses.

*The bounce-back economy

The Great Recession of 2008 as President Barack Obama began his first term stunned the nation with a housing market that collapsed, a stock market that dropped like a lead weight in water, double-digit unemployment, and sky-is-falling pronouncements from economists and public officials. Recovery from the Great Recession in large part due to the intervention of the federal government, depending upon which metrics are used (e.g., size of Gross Domestic Product, unemployment rate, consumer spending, return of stock market to pre-2008 highs), occurred as early as 2010 and as late as 2016. Obama’s successor in the White House benefited from that strong economic bounce-back until the pandemic busted it.

The pandemic-induced recession closed businesses. laid off employees, and sharply reduced consumer spending similar to what occurred over a decade ago. What shapes the depth and length of the recovery is the degree to which the federal government intervenes (the CARES ACT of 2020 and subsequent infusions of money into the economy). Without knowing when the pandemic will end, economists do predict recovery from the recession but are uncertain whether it will be a fast or slow one (see here, here, and here)

*Third Reconstruction and Race in America

The First Reconstruction (1865-1877) freed slaves, made Blacks citizens, and gave them the right to vote in three amendments to the Constitution. The federal government instituted military rule and established the Freedmen’s Bureau to help ex-slaves own land, get schooled, and insure that they voted free of violence. Black farm ownership expanded. Illiteracy plunged. And black officials were elected mayors, to state offices, and the U.S. Congress.

A violent white backlash–the time when the Ku Klux Klan began–to these revolutionary changes were initially put down by federal troops stationed in the South but when they removed in 1877, control of state governments fell into the hands of ex-Confederate officials. That was the first Reconstruction (see here and here).

The Second Reconstruction (1954-1969) was called the civil rights movement that included the U.S. Supreme Court’s banning of racial segregation in schools and passage of the 1964 Civil rights Act with the Voting Rights Act in the following year. Both ended much of the existing de jure segregation in public facilities and led to increasing numbers of elected Black officials in local, state, and federal posts. De facto racial discrimination in employment, housing, policing, and schooling, however, remained (see here and here)

Third Reconstruction? (2013-

In 2013, after the man who had shot and killed 17 year-old Travon Martin was acquitted, three women of color formed Black Lives Matter, a nonviolent organization practicing civil disobedience. Later incidents of Michael Brown being shot in Ferguson (MO) and Eric Garner dying from a policeman’s neck hold expanded the decentralized organization across the country.

And then police killings of Black men and a woman in the first five months of 2020 triggered massive protests of both whites and Blacks across the nation. About 25 million people, according to one poll, took part in anti-police-brutality protests, that, if accurate, would make this the largest protest movement in American history.

And for the first time, two of three Americans–according to a recent Gallup poll–support racial protests. This quest for racial justice and non-discriminatory policing, many believe is the beginning of the Third Reconstruction, another effort to rid the nation of the virus of racism.

Part 2 will take up whether 2020 is a pivotal moment for doing something serious to reduce climate change, stop the erosion of democracy in the U.S.and, of course, reform tax-supported public schooling.