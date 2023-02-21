Cartoons, about School Tests and Getting Good Grades

I have been publishing once-monthly cartoons on various school-related topics since I began this blog over a decade ago. I do it for the simple reason that it gets me to laugh out loud or grin as I search the Internet for cartoons, But most important, cartoonists’ pens can reveal truths about teachers, teaching and the critical importance of parents that books, articles, and essays take thousands of words to do.

For this month, I offer a gaggle of cartoons on school tests and pressures students face to get high grades. Enjoy!

Advertisement