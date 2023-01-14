School Reform Again, Again, and Yet Again

For U.S. readers of this post* think for a moment about your time as students for 13-plus years in elementary and secondary schools and as parents of sons and daughters now attending school. Such a look backward I suspect would establish clearly that at different times you were the object of school reforms as a student. If you are (or have been) a teacher and administrator, you helped put school reforms into practice. If you are now a working parent and taxpayer, you have experienced school reforms and now can observe current ones.
Should you be a reader in their 20s to 40s, you experienced varied curricular changes, pumped-up graduation requirements, and many standardized tests as you proceeded through a dozen or more years of schooling. You went to school at a time when state and federal reform efforts (e.g., new math and science standards, charter schools, No Child Left Behind and Every Student Succeeds Act) sought to prepare graduates to enter jobs in an information-driven economy.
If any 40-something readers are now public school teachers or administrators, they are implementing such standards, tests, and accountability in their schools. If these readers are also parents, then they can see the results of those reforms preparing their own sons and daughters for college and career.
For those readers in their 50s and 60s, as students you have experienced the aftermath of Sputnik and rivalry with the Soviet Union, the Civil Rights movement, and Back-to-Basics as they spilled over schools in the 1960s and 1970s. New science and math curricula and Advanced Placement courses gave way to a new round of reforms aimed at reducing segregated schools. Increased federal funding (e.g., Title 1 of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act of 1965, No Child Left Behind, 2001-2015 and Every Student Succeeds Act, 2016) sought to improve low-income children’s academic performance.
Those 50-something readers who are now mid-to-late career teachers and administrators are beginning the fourth decade of reforms triggered by A Nation at Risk report (1983). In most schools and districts, changes stemming from the above reforms continue to be implemented. Middle-age parents today have experienced the steady patter of school reforms including current ones targeted on getting every student into college and starting a career.
I am much older than nearly all of my readers. As a result, I have experienced the above reforms and even earlier ones. For example, I attended Pittsburgh (PA) elementary and secondary schools between 1939-1951, the tail end of the Progressive Era. I taught high school history in Cleveland (OH) and Washington (D.C.) public schools between 1956-1972 during the Civil Rights movement. I was a superintendent in Arlington (VA) between 1974-1981 as reforms to stiffen graduation requirements, increase testing, and send high school graduates to college rippled across the nation.
Since then I have moved from a participant to an observer (while being a parent of two daughters). As a university researcher I have gone into schools to watch teachers teach every year prior to the pandemic while also publishing articles and books about the present and past of U.S. schooling. Overall, I have been a public school student, teacher, administrator, and researcher/writer for nearly three-quarters of a century.
Over those decades, reform after reform spilled over U.S. public schools. As students, professionals, and parents, I and most readers have experienced, implemented, and observed reforms in the 20th and early 21st centuries. School reform, then, is not something distant or far removed from our lives. For me, it has been as normal as breathing and eating.
_______________________
*I began writing this blog in 2009. International readers of my posts have ebbed and flowed over the years. In 2023, about one-third of my readers live outside the U.S.
5 responses to “School Reform Again, Again, and Yet Again”
More than 50 years ago, a group of multi-racial mothers (yes mothers) worked with a group of educators to create a K-12 district public school option in St. Paul The school opened in fall, 1971. Much of that school remains, in the Open World Learning School, still operated by St Paul Public Schools.
The school featured, then and now, two “reforms” that have been immensely valuable. The first was and is, starting the new school year with individual goal setting conferences – every student with family and one of the school’s educators. This had multiple benefits for the students, family and educators.
The second is service-learning, combining classroom work and community service.
While both reforms had considerable benefits, both are underused. But despite cynics, interest is growing.
Thx to the St Paul Cable Neighborhood News for featuring St Paul native Jose Perez self described English Language Learner with dyslexia. He describes how High School for Recording Arts, a local charter, helped him succeed & be invited to speak around US by identifying his interests & building on his strengths.
His success came after he tried and failed at much more well funded urban and suburban district schools.
Lots to consider here.
(video starts at 12 minute mark) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=khnCVbxTDKA
Appreciated your comments on the two charter schools in St. Paul, Joe. Thanks or taking the time.
Sorry I was not clear Open World Learning Community (formerly St Paul Open School) is a 50+ year old St Paul district public school. https://www.spps.org/open High School for Recording Arts is a charter public school. https://www.hsra.org/
HSRA was founded by an African American graduate of St Paul Open School
Thanks, Joe, for clarification.