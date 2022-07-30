Photos That Got Me Laughing

Humor is supposed to be good for both body and soul. I believe that. So I have run monthly posts that feature cartoons about various facets of schooling. Recently, I came across photos about people on subways that, for some reason, got me chuckling and hooting with laughter. Yes, I know that humor can be highly individual and what tickles me may not tickle some readers. So be it.
Here are some photos about people on below-ground transportation in big cities that got me smiling. Perhaps they will do the same for some readers.
Nap time (2)
Creative use of toilet plunger