Schooling around the World (Part 5)

After looking at how public schools are organized and how teachers teach in France, Germany, and Russia, I now turn to schools in Japan. At a national level, Japan, has a Ministry of Education responsible for a national curriculum, funding and staffing schools in 47 prefectures (like states in the U.S.) across the country.

The system of schooling is organized in this fashion:

Here is a sampling of elementary and secondary school classrooms across Japan.

Preschool classroom

Kindergarten classroom

Elementary school classroom where each student has computer

High school classroom discussion of nation’s judiciary

Due to Covid-19, students maintain physical distance from one another in a classroom at a high school in Nagoya in May 2020. The school reopened after being closed for about one and a half months. | KYODO

Students raise their hands to participate in discussion in a Coby Preschool in Yoshikawa, suburban Tokyo, with their teacher and preschool principal Akihito Minabe. (AP Photo/Yuri Kageyama)

Teacher handing out tests in high school classroom

High school class

Computer class in high school

For a short video of a Japanese school and classrooms, see: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2QazQyNhDdg