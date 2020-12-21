December 21, 2020 · 8:17 am
Jump to Comments

Cartoons on Zooming for Work and School

Most readers of this blog Zoom for work, birthdays, anniversaries, and sadly, for funerals in these surreal pandemic times. Then there are the millions of students who received instruction on Zoom from preschoolers to high school seniors. Many of those Zoomers, maybe all, are Zoomed out. Not only Zoom but other devices and software stretch the limits of pandemic patience. Whatever devices and software readers use, I have collected cartoons that poke an elbow in the ribs and hope that they will tease out a smile. Enjoy!

Rob Tornoe’s coronavirus cartoon for Friday, May 15.

Leave a comment

Filed under Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s