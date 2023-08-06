Respect for Teaching: One Person’s Tale

An incident occurred to me over 50 years ago when I worked in the Washington, D.C. schools that revealed how some bureaucratic rules have buried within them a profound disrespect for teaching. Sure, a half-century ago is ancient history so readers will have to judge for themselves whether the disrespect displayed by my experience with district administrators continues today or is merely a historical curiosity.

I wrote the following piece in 1971 for a Washington, D.C. alternative newspaper called the DC Gazette (it no longer exists). For clarity’s sake, I have lightly edited it.

******************************************************************

I have taught off and on for nearly fifteen years. When not teaching, I have been an administrator. I directed an experimental teaching project called the Cardozo Project in Urban Teaching 1963-1967. After that job, I taught half-time for two years while writing a book. Then in late-1969, in the hope of working with others who shared my interest in reform, I returned to administration as the Director of Staff Development in the D.C. schools. That lasted two years since the D.C. City Council which funded the school system gutted the budget and program.

At that point, I decided to return to the classroom rather than occupy a desk at the district offices. I discovered that it was an uncommon and uncomfortable decision.

To understand why, you have to appreciate the nagging guilt that haunts many district administrators after they have left the classroom. Talk to them and you will inevitably hear how important it is “to stay in touch with kids. That’s where the action is. How I miss it.” They often communicate a sense of urgency and importance to classroom teaching.

Yet at that time when I would ask why they did not return to the classroom, I would hear: “I would like to, but, you know, the money, and well, I like to make decisions, and well, I needed a change.”

Shortly after I was appointed director of staff development, I suggested at an administrative meeting of top district officials that the sense of urgency I had heard from colleagues might be considerably sharpened if they would teach one or two weeks and then return to their desks. My suggestion created a stir. But the idea was beaten down.

It dawned on me after that discussion that going from the classroom to central office post was as much an escape from the classroom as it was a search for status, authority, and dollars.

Yet administrators deeply believed that the classroom was (and is) the backbone of education. They were sincere, I believe, in complimenting me for returning to teaching. Knowing that, however, I had expected some encouragement from colleagues, perhaps a bit of support, and an easy transition. How naive I was. Disbelief, punishment, and shame dogged each step of my return to teaching.

When district office colleagues found out that I would be returning to the classroom, a wall of silence appeared. Except for some close associates, the response–when people chose to talk to me–was disbelief. They seemed to suggest by smile, smirk, or wink that I must be waiting for a good offer. For the most part, I was ignored.

Within two months of my decision, a series of actions, unmalicious in intent, initiated and executed in a most efficient bureaucratic manner occurred that created within me a sense of shame and failure.

The first shock was reduction in salary. To teach meant taking a one-third wage cut. The Board of Examiners* informed me that my four years of administrative experience meant nothing in dollars and cents. Of my ten years of teaching elsewhere, only seven met the standards set by D.C.

Next, I received a letter that said I was “demoted without prejudice.” The phrase is semantically correct. I am now on a lower rung of the school system ladder and being there was my choice. But demoted sounded like grade school, like being pushed back to a lower group because you are dumb and misbehaving. The phrase is from the language of failure.

Then I received another letter a week before I returned to the classroom from the District personnel office informing me that I could not receive a regular teaching contract because I had never taken a college course in teaching at the secondary school level.

With almost 15 years of classroom experience in three different cities, with five years experience in preparing teachers to work in the D.C. schools, with a book and numerous articles on teacher education–I was told that unless I take a course on Teaching in the Secondary School within two years I will not be able to teach in D.C. After a pay cut, a demotion, and then a threat, I felt like I had committed a crime. What had I done wrong?

The unintentional but very destructive way this school system punished administrators and teachers from moving freely back and forth between classroom and central office at that time reveals that the stated value is: teaching is cherished. But they are mere words; the real message is that teaching while tough (and noble) work is less important than administration. And anyone with sense will get the hell out of the classroom, the quicker, the better.

******************************************************************

Pundits, politicians, and school board members often praise teachers yet often overlooked is the disrespect for teaching that remains hidden in organizational rules.

___________________________________

*The Board of Examiners no longer exists. Those functions have been assumed by the Office of Educator Licensure in the Office of the State Superintendent, District of Columbia. I do not know whether the language (“demoted without prejudice”) and loss in pay for prior administrative experience exist in 2023.