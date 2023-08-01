Anniversary of Blog

This post marks my 14th anniversary as a blogger. I want to thank readers who regularly read my twice-weekly posts, those who have dipped into them occasionally, and, finally, those who have taken the time to write thoughtful comments. Also I thank the growing number of international readers, I am grateful for your attention to one American educator’s views on school reform and classroom practice in the U.S.
Why I started this blog
As with all things, there is a history to writing this blog. My daughter, Janice, who is a writer in marketing communication urged me to begin a blog in 2009. She guided me through the fits-and-starts of working on this platform.
For the 1750 posts that I have written since 2009, I have followed three
rules:
1. Aim for 800 words.
2. Write clearly on school reform and classroom practice.
3. Take a position and back it up with evidence.
Sticking to these rules has been no easy task. Yet after 14 years, I remain
highly motivated to write about policymakers, researchers, administrators, teachers, and
students–all who inhabit the policy-to-practice continuum–and all who in
different ways, with varied ideas, seek to improve schooling. Even after
two-plus years of school closures, re-openings, and abiding concerns over the
Covid pandemic, I continue to look forward to writing these twice-weekly posts.
For me, writing is a form of learning and teaching. The learning comes from
figuring out what I want to say on a topic, researching it, drafting a post,
and then revising it more times than I would ever admit so that the post says
what I want it to say. Learning also has come from the surprises I have found
in readers’ suggestions and comments—“Had I really said that?” or “I had
never considered that point.” Finally, I have learned a great deal from researching and publishing a series of posts about past school reforms called: “Whatever Happened To….”
The teaching part comes from putting my ideas out there in a clearly
expressed, logical argument, buttressed by evidence, for readers who may agree
or disagree about an issue I am deeply interested in. As in all teaching,
planning enters the picture in how I frame the central question I want readers
to consider and how I put the argument and evidence together in a clear,
coherent, and crisp post of about 800 words.
Because of my background as a high school teacher, administrator,
policymaker, and historian of education I often embed a question or issue in its context,
both past and present. I do so since I believe that current school reform policies and practice are deeply rooted in the past. Learning from previous reformers’ experiences
in coping with the complexities of improving how teachers taught, and how they
have tried to change schools and districts, I believe, can inform current
reformers about the tasks and potholes they will face. Contemporary reformers, equally
well-intentioned as their predecessors, too often ignore what has occurred
previously and end up bashing teachers and principals for not executing
properly their favored reform-driven policies.
Expressing my sincere gratitude toward readers of this blog over the past 14 years is a preface to the posts I will write in this upcoming year. Experience has taught me that reforms targeting schooling and classroom practices return again and again so I will have little trouble finding content for upcoming posts.
Again, thanks to those readers who have taken the time to click onto my
blog. I deeply appreciate it.
Larry Cuban
3 responses to “Anniversary of Blog”
I am fortunate to have been a teacher when you were in a leadership position in Arlington County, Va. You had an open-door policy with teachers/staff and you used incredible skills to practice inclusion and equity! Bonnie Bracey Sutton
Congratulations on your accomplishment. Bravo.
I have enjoyed your contributions immensely. You are a truly wise educator. I’m a recent reader and you may well have covered this topic, but I’m still puzzled by the reluctance of so many administrators to explore the role of study skills in high schools. I am a Brit who enjoyed an ultra-successful career in the US teaching ‘global ethics’. One of the primary reasons for that success is that I spent two weeks at the beginning of the school year teaching my juniors how to study. Their grades went through the roof! I promised to make learning ‘sexy’ and it worked!
Yet when I wrote a book on everything I did, I didn’t get a single response from superintendents – all of whom (62) were sent a free copy of the book. I didn’t even receive a single ‘thank you’ note in return. My book had 50+ 5-star reviews on Amazon – mostly from teachers and delighted parents. I’m happy if I get one stellar tip from a book – this one has 100!
How can we expect success if we pay so little attention to teaching the ‘science of success’ – yes, there is a process. How many teachers do you know who can get students writing 5000-word essays and enjoy doing so? Do you know of any ‘influencers’ who would be interested in at least listening to me for 15 minutes? I still believe that my ideas could transform the way that we teach most teenagers. It worked for the thousands of my students, why wouldn’t it help thousands of others? I’m baffled. Thank you.
Coach L