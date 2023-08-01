Anniversary of Blog

This post marks my 14th anniversary as a blogger. I want to thank readers who regularly read my twice-weekly posts, those who have dipped into them occasionally, and, finally, those who have taken the time to write thoughtful comments. Also I thank the growing number of international readers, I am grateful for your attention to one American educator’s views on school reform and classroom practice in the U.S.

Why I started this blog

As with all things, there is a history to writing this blog. My daughter, Janice, who is a writer in marketing communication urged me to begin a blog in 2009. She guided me through the fits-and-starts of working on this platform.

For the 1750 posts that I have written since 2009, I have followed three

rules:

1. Aim for 800 words.

2. Write clearly on school reform and classroom practice.

3. Take a position and back it up with evidence.

Sticking to these rules has been no easy task. Yet after 14 years, I remain

highly motivated to write about policymakers, researchers, administrators, teachers, and

students–all who inhabit the policy-to-practice continuum–and all who in

different ways, with varied ideas, seek to improve schooling. Even after

two-plus years of school closures, re-openings, and abiding concerns over the

Covid pandemic, I continue to look forward to writing these twice-weekly posts.

For me, writing is a form of learning and teaching. The learning comes from

figuring out what I want to say on a topic, researching it, drafting a post,

and then revising it more times than I would ever admit so that the post says

what I want it to say. Learning also has come from the surprises I have found

in readers’ suggestions and comments—“Had I really said that?” or “I had

never considered that point.” Finally, I have learned a great deal from researching and publishing a series of posts about past school reforms called: “Whatever Happened To….”

The teaching part comes from putting my ideas out there in a clearly

expressed, logical argument, buttressed by evidence, for readers who may agree

or disagree about an issue I am deeply interested in. As in all teaching,

planning enters the picture in how I frame the central question I want readers

to consider and how I put the argument and evidence together in a clear,

coherent, and crisp post of about 800 words.

Because of my background as a high school teacher, administrator,

policymaker, and historian of education I often embed a question or issue in its context,

both past and present. I do so since I believe that current school reform policies and practice are deeply rooted in the past. Learning from previous reformers’ experiences

in coping with the complexities of improving how teachers taught, and how they

have tried to change schools and districts, I believe, can inform current

reformers about the tasks and potholes they will face. Contemporary reformers, equally

well-intentioned as their predecessors, too often ignore what has occurred

previously and end up bashing teachers and principals for not executing

properly their favored reform-driven policies.

Expressing my sincere gratitude toward readers of this blog over the past 14 years is a preface to the posts I will write in this upcoming year. Experience has taught me that reforms targeting schooling and classroom practices return again and again so I will have little trouble finding content for upcoming posts.

Again, thanks to those readers who have taken the time to click onto my

blog. I deeply appreciate it.

Larry Cuban