Teaching Students To Breathe Right

At Public School 5 in New York’s City’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood, children are being taught to breath correctly for two to five minutes a day (see here). Mayor Eric Adams had recently ordered “mindful breathing” to be taught daily to all New York City children (here).

“Thousands of years ago, other cultures were learning how to breathe,” he said at P.S. 5. Yet, “we have never been taught…. We think that it is just, air goes through your nostrils and you move.” “No,” the Mayor said, “there’s a science to breathing.” Adams closed his eyes and participated in a student-led breathing exercise.

Correct breathing, the Mayor and others argue, is a way of teaching “mindfulness” to students, another school-based program picked up by many districts across the country (see, here, here and here).

Breathing exercises and mindfulness training occurs in schools. How widespread such efforts are, no one can say with confidence. After all, there are over 13,000 school districts, nearly 100,000 schools, and just over three million teachers teaching over 50 million students. No surveys, much less observations of what occurs in classrooms, have documented the extent of this classroom practice. All evidence is anecdotal. Nonetheless, teaching children how to breathe correctly to increase their mental well-being has become a task that many schools across the nation are now expected to do.

None of this should surprise readers of this blog, or educational historians such as William Reese, Diane Ravitch, Sam Wineburg, David Labaree, Michael Hines, Linda Levstik, and Jonathan Zimmerman. Then and now, as their writings have documented, schools have been drafted to solve national problems such as cigarette smoking, alcohol/ drug use, and traffic accidents.*

So why not teach students to breathe correctly to create “mindfulness” and increase their well-being in the 2020s? Teachers doing so tells voters and taxpayers that schools are helping their children to be more “mindful” and, perhaps, improving their well-being.

And teaching children to breathe properly is surely cheaper than hiring school psychologists, social workers, and counselors.

*When the number of car accidents and fatalities became defined as a national problem in the mid-1930s, many school districts added driver education courses to the curriculum.