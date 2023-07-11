Whatever Happened to Open Air Classrooms?

Epidemics like the recent Covid-19 disease not only caused many Americans to die (over a million since 2020) but also sped up invention of vaccines to reduce hospitalizations and fatalities. Yet preventing another coronavirus disease still remains, thus far, out of reach of scientists. Governmental responses to Covid-19 in shutting down businesses and school reminded me of an earlier 20th century epidemic that killed hundreds of thousands adults and children: Tuberculosis

Tuberculosis also known as the White Plague killed many Americans in the 19th and early 20th centuries. It was a leading cause of death. For example, in 1900, for every 100,000 Americans, 194 died from TB. With the introduction of antibiotics, that rate fell to 40 in 1945. In 2020, it was just over 2 per 100,000.

Getting tuberculosis frightened Americans in past decades because so little could be done to prevent, treat, and cure children and adults from the disease. Many who got infected often died or lost so much lung capacity that they coughed constantly, had night sweats, and couldn’t breathe easily. Most men and women who contracted the disease stopped working; they could not take care of their families, eventually dying.

Because the bacillus that caused tuberculosis had not been discovered until the 1880s, many theories of why Americans came down with the disease and died were popular. One such theory was that being out in the open air would prevent the disease or, at the least, halt its spread. One caught tuberculosis by breathing stale, even fetid, air in tenements, and, yes, in schools and classrooms. So getting fresh air became a way of avoiding and treating the dreaded disease at home, in sanitariums, and at school.

As with so many other problems affecting society, schools were seen as instruments to slow down, the spread of the disease. If children were outside breathing in fresh air, you would gain some protection, American educators and policymakers believed.

Thus, in the early 20th century, schools were drafted into the war against The White Plague by creating outdoor classrooms during the fall, winter, and spring. The belief was that giving students and teachers lots of fresh air, the disease would not spread as quickly and decimate families.

Some photos of New York City outdoor classrooms in the early years of the 20th century capture how Americans tried to avoid The White Plague.

As testing and treatment of TB, mostly with antibiotics, improved greatly by mid-20th century, the dread that accompanied the disease shrunk considerably. Nonetheless, Americans can still be exposed to someone who has the disease so in 2023 every child entering school has to have a tuberculin test; any adult who has been exposed to the disease can take a skin test as well.