Have Classrooms Changed over Time? (Part 3)

In the two previous posts, I showed an array of classroom photos that showed a stunning similarity in how classrooms looked over nearly a century. Even in the face of major social and cultural changes in the U.S. between the 1930s and the 2020s, the physical dimensions and arrangement of desks in most elementary school classrooms had rugs and movable tables and chairs in the primary grades with rows of student desks appearing more often in the upper grades.

As for secondary middle/junior and high school academic subjects, most classrooms had rows of desks and chairs (or tables) facing the front of the room where white- and green-boards dominated walls. A teacher’s desk usually sat somewhere in the front of the 30’X30′ room.

I asked in these posts: why has there been a remarkable sameness in how U.S. classrooms look and are organized over decades?.

To ask, however, about an amazing stability in appearance is not to suggest that there have not been changes in classroom organization, decor and lesson activities. Colorful posters dot the walls of most classrooms. Desktop and laptop computers are now prevalent in schools; teachers use the Internet to show videos during lessons; students give PowerPoint presentations; teachers take immediate polls of student answers to multiple choice questions with clickers; new textbooks, some of which are online. Nonetheless, grandparents and parents who walked into these classrooms, sat down in the back of the room, and looked around would, in time, recognize the similarities to the classrooms that they sat in a generation or two earlier.

Explaining this impressive continuity amid frequent changes is the organizational concept of “dynamic conservatism”. Public institutions often struggle with uncertainty in funding, staffing, and popular support. They often fight off but then embrace external pressures to change in order to remain the same. Hospitals, companies, courts, city and state bureaucracies, and the military frequently respond to major disruptions and planned reforms by adopting those parts of changes that will sustain stability. As do public schools.

Analyzing the idea of “dynamic conservatism” at work in a complex system such as a classrom lesson leads to a deeper understanding of why teaching over the past century has been a constant mix of old and new, blending continuity and change. Change does occur frequently in schools and classrooms but not at the scope, pace, and schedule reform-driven policymakers lay out in their designs for reform. Consider the case of the British import called “open classrooms” which created a hullabaloo in the late-1960s as an instance of “dynamic conservatism.”

Open Classrooms*

In both Britain and the United States, open classrooms contained no whole-class lessons, no standardized tests, and no detailed curriculum. Open classrooms were organized to allow children to come in contact with things, books, and one another at “interest centers” while learning at their own pace with the help of the teacher. Teachers structured the classroom and activities for individual students and small work groups. They helped students negotiate each of the reading, math, science, art, and other interest centers on the principle that children learn best when they are interested and see the importance of what they are doing.

“Taped individual programs with headsets, open classroom, Granada Community School, Belvedere-Tiburon, California. Photo: Rondal Partridge. Source: Robert Propst, High School: The Process and the Place, ed. Ruth Weinstock (New York: Educational Facilities Laboratories, 1972).”

1973: Gifted children at President Avenue Elementary School in Los Angeles, California, worked with small computers, rabbit skeletons, and microscopes.

Denver teacher, Susan Leigh, standing here in classroom at Dupont Elementary School. (Photo By Bill Peters/The Denver Post via Getty Images), 1973

Open Classrooms since the 1970s

While the hype about “open classrooms” evaporated by the mid-1970s, interest in this different way at looking how to organize classrooms and arrange furniture to maximize student learning continued among diverse groups of parents and teachers across the nation. In various districts and schools such classrooms existed since the 1970s until the present. But today they remain a tiny fraction of American schools and classrooms. There is, for example, the Open Classroom elementary school in Salt Lake City (Utah);

And in Washington, D.C., a few teachers continue the tradition of Open Classrooms:

Tomiko Ball’s classroom at Orr Elementary School in southeast Washington, D.C., 2017

Elissa Nadworny/NPR

Every teacher has a different noise level, Ball says, and that takes a lot of adjustment. “This is my noise level, this is another noise level.” 2017

Elissa Nadworny/NPR

Teacher Anita Collison in her Lagunitas (CA) Open Classroom, 2022

In 2023, there are only a few “Open Classrooms” across the nation. The hullabaloo of the 1960s-1970s over this approach has disappeared. If anything, “Open Classrooms” have become a footnote in doctoral dissertations on the history of instructional practices in American schools.

What is left of the innovation are some of its ideas and practices that successive generations of elementary school teachers have slowly incorporated into how they organize the classroom, arrange desks and chairs, and teach lessons. “Open Classroom” practices exist as hybrids of traditional ways of teaching. The history of “Open Classrooms,” then, is an example of “dynamic conservatism.”

*”Open Classrooms” and “Open Space Schools” often get confused. Both innovations overlapped one another in the 1960s-1970s; the former is an instructional approach to student learning (and the subject of this post) while the latter is the configuration of space (see here and here)