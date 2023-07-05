Have Classrooms Changed over Time? (Part 2)

In the previous post, I found photos on the Internet taken during the 1930s/1940s and the 1980s/1990s. Those photos documented the size and shape of many U.S. classrooms including their furniture arrangement.

Keep in mind that while classroom size is pretty standard across U.S. elementary and secondary schools, how teachers arrange classroom tables, desks, and chairs in their particular room differ. In primary grades of kindergarten through 3rd grade, rugs, round tables and movable chairs are common. In upper elementary school grades (4-6), less so. Frequently, teachers direct students to form small groups and, at other times, to work independently requiring students to move their chairs and desks.

In secondary school classrooms, however, except for science labs and gym classes, rows of movable desks fill classroom space.

What about recent classrooms during and after the Covid-19 pandemic?

The following photos, again taken off the Internet, show a sampling of classrooms in the early 2020s.

Beverly Elementary School classroom in Birmingham Public Schools, Michigan, 2021

Students sit in chemistry class at Dublin High School in Dublin, Calif., on Tuesday, March 7, 2023. (Shae Hammond/Bay Area News Group)

Students wearing protective masks raise their hands in a[n elementary school] classroom as a teacher gives a lesson remotely at a public charter school in Provo, Utah, U.S., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. George Frey/ Bloomberg via Getty Images

Desks in the classroom are doubled to provide extra spacing at Wilson High School in West Lawn, Pennsylvania, on October 22, 2020. (Ben Hasty

Caitlyn Drummond teaches her third grade students both in the classroom and at home through video chat at Upward Elementary School on September 24, 2020 in Henderson County, North Carolina. Anegll Wright, ANGELI WRIGHT/ASHEVILLE CITIZEN TIMES

A Crook County Middle School classroom (Oregon) resumes in September 2021. From the pandemic’s beginning, the district’s goal was to develop a solid COVID-19 safety plan and bring students back without delay to avoid learning loss. Central Oregonian File photo

A classroom of 2nd graders at Northlake Elementary in the Tooele School District (Utah), Dec. 18, 2020. Leah Hogsten (The Salt Lake Tribune)

Teacher Norma James instructs her fifth-grade classroom at Russell Elementary School in Kalispell (Montana) on Sept. 30 [2020] (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake file)

“First-grade teacher Kimberly Pate is 52 and worked for nearly two decades as a classroom assistant. She is a student in the Mississippi Teacher Residency where she’ll get a master’s degree plus dual certification in elementary and special education, all for free” [Imani Khayyam for NPR, 2023]

Cohoes High School (NY) AP 12th grade Literature and Composition Class, 2023

Apart from the differences in how students and teachers are dressed in the 1930s/1940s, 1980s-1990s, and in the 2020s, what jumps out at me is the strong similarities in classroom furniture arrangement over nearly a century. Why is that?