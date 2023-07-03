Have Physical Classrooms Changed over Time? (Part 1)

Hardly.

Here are some classroom photos taken in the 1930s-1940s and then in the 1980s-1990s, a half-century later after massive social change in the U.S. (e.g., The Great Depression, World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam, major cultural shifts in the 1960s and 1970s).*

Yet the physical dimensions of classrooms in those decades would be familiar to parents and students in 2023. Typically, U.S. classrooms were then (as they are now) about 900 square feet (30’X30′); while some classrooms were larger, furniture arrangements would still look familiar to current students’ parents and grandparents.

Larkin Valley one-room School, Watsonville, California, 1930s.

Beach Road School, a two-room schoolhouse, in Redford, Michigan,



Overcrowded Classroom due to enlargement of Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina, USA, Jack Delano, U.S. Farm Security Administration, U.S. Office of War Information Photograph Collection, April 1941. (Photo by: Circa Images/GHI/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

1946: Elementary school, Fulton, Missouri

1942: Mock air raid drill in classroom

Photos of classrooms in 1980s and 1990s

1981: A teacher calls on students in Santa Rosa, California.

1984 photo of “Southeast Asian-born students in a classroom in the South Philadelphia school, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania…. The students are among refugees who, after fleeing communist regimes in Vietnam and Cambodia, were relocated in the area. (Photo by Leif Skoogfors/Getty Images)”

1989: New York City students learning how to use computers.

1995: Kindergarten Classroom at a Pennsylvania elementary school included children with and without disabilities.

1999: Students practiced their keyboarding skills at Richardson Independent School District’s Forest Lane Academy in Dallas, Texas.

*Note the furniture arrangements in these classrooms. Keep in mind that I chose these classroom photos from what I could find on the Internet. As can be seen, many but not all of these photos were staged. Given the camera technology of the time and the uncommon practice of taking classroom photos, these snapshots suggest only what occurred when the photographer snapped the photo.