What Was It Like To Teach Face-to-Face and Online Lessons During the Pandemic? (Carly Berwick)

For Carly Berwick, who taught middle school English in Bergen County (NJ) during the pandemic, her school district required teachers to create hybrid classrooms. This is her story.*

For our district, the concept of a hybrid classroom involves some students coming to school in person and some students attending school via live-video technology, such as through Zoom. With the aid of Zoom, students who are online have the same access to the classroom as every student attending in person….

The hybrid classroom includes a large web camera and high-quality speakers that allow the students connecting via Zoom to have a good view of the classroom, to hear everything the teacher is saying, and to be able to respond to the teacher and other classmates. The room also has a large television screen where the students who were Zooming in have their video feeds appear. Every student, both at home and in person, has a Chromebook where they complete the majority of their classwork….

With the hybrid model, every student is able to get the same information presented by the teacher at the same time. Students are all given the same opportunity to participate in class discussions, to play whole-class games, and to participate in online-class activities. When I talked to a student about her experience in the hybrid class, she said, “It’s really cool to have so much technology in my classroom, and I love that I can talk to my best friend, even if she’s coming to school on Zoom instead of in person….”

During the hybrid summer school program, one of the most exciting discoveries was that “kids Zooming in have been more engaged than in-person students,” said math teacher Maria Warren. One of my students shared that she was so happy to see her friends again after being stuck at home for so long that she was paying close attention to everything that was happening in class.

In the hybrid classroom, all students are working on the same activities on Chromebooks. Students respond to discussion prompts in real time, teachers can cold call on in-person students or students Zooming in, you can play online whole-class games such as Kahoot!, and students can have great discussions about things they are learning about in class through Zoom breakout rooms….

Through every student having their own Chromebook, the teacher can set up small groups of three to five students intermixed with in-person students and students Zooming in. This allows students to maintain relationships with their peers, as well as learn from them and practice valuable critical-thinking skills….With instant messaging and discussion boards, there are many wonderful opportunities for students to share ideas and work together to solve problems…. As we think about how to create the best possible experience for our students, teachers exploring hybrid classrooms will need to take risks, problem-solve, and try new things. Teachers will need to approach this work with patience and a growth mindset. The hybrid classroom provides a wonderful opportunity for teachers innovating to create a great environment for student learning.

But nearby, at my own children’s K-8 school where half of the students receive free- and reduced-priced lunch, the upside feels more tenuous and the questions are cause for concern. Many students don’t have computers or Internet at home, a stark reality for many schools around the nation. Parents worry about how they will work if children need supervision or how hungry children will get meals. So far, their school, and the larger district, are xeroxing hardcopy packets; my son’s fifth-grade teacher told them to bring home their textbook every day, in the event they can’t return. They still live in uncertainty, not knowing when school will close, and facing a different, more urgent set of circumstances in the event they do.

