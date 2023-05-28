A Glimpse into How Teachers Teach: Arranging Classroom Furniture

How teachers organize their classroom furniture gives a peek into how they teach. Look at these photos taken recently of elementary and secondary classrooms that have different furniture arrangements.

A teacher goes over a lesson on a monitor with in-person Summer program students on July 22, 2021 in New York City. (Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)\

Trinity Elementary School kindergarten classroom in Pasco County, Florida (2021)

Lorena Vela is a physics teacher at Alexander High School in Laredo (TX); photo by Roger Uvalle. KGNS television station, April 5, 2023

“Kindergarten teacher Mrs. Amber Updegrove interacts with her students, while she and the students are wearing masks to protect against COVID-19 at Warner Arts Magnet Elementary in Nashville, Tenn, on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021.” (AP Photo/John Partipilo, File)

Johnathan Law High School English Class in Milford, Connecticut, September 6, 2019

Note the different desks arrangement in the five photos. desks. In the first, rows of movable desks face the front of the classroom where the teacher’s desk is located. The second photo has tables for four/five elementary school students facing one another. The third photo is of a high school Physics class. The fourth photo in a Nashville (TN) a kindergarten class and the final is of a high school English class where each student has a tablet-arm desk.

Now, take a look at photos of classrooms over the past century.

By the 1950s when movable desks and chairs had replaced the traditional bolted down ones, a photo shows a typical mid-century elementary school classroom.

Note the regimented order of these classrooms a century ago and even five decades later. True, those desks were bolted down a century ago–did you notice the small inkwell hole in each desk for students to dip their pens when doing cursive writing? Were even a teacher then so inclined to arrange small groups of students to work together–and such teachers were around–they could do it but had to overcome the furniture arrangement. But a half-century later, with movable desks, students sitting in rows were still there in many classrooms but not others.

Are the changes in how classrooms are furnished and arranged dramatically different? Yes and no.

The “yes” part is in the diverse ways teachers have arranged desks and chairs in their classrooms over decades.

The “no” part is that while different ways of organizing furniture in elementary classrooms is evident and apparent for anyone who ventures into a kindergarten and first grade classroom, there is much less differentiation in secondary classrooms. Rows of desks, tablet arm-chairs, and tables face the front of the room dominated by a teacher (often with the teacher’s desk nearby).

Do such photos of classroom furniture give observers a glimpse of how teachers teach? Yes, but only a hint. Here is my reasoning:

#Furniture arrangement is seldom mandated by a school board, superintendent, or principal (science classrooms with permanent lab tables facing the front of the room would be an exception).

Teachers decide how to use classroom space. Teachers decide how to arrange their classroom furniture placement. Consciously or not, a map of desks, chairs, and tables in a classroom expresses the teacher’s views of how best to maintain order, how to best teach, and how students best learn. Thus, were an observer to enter the classroom and take a seat in the back, she would get a clue as to what degree instruction was teacher-centered and student-centered (including mixes of both).*

Here is my reasoning:

#When all student furniture face the teacher’s desk or teacher at the blackboard (now whiteboard or “smart board”) that is the front of the room. That is the space the teacher inhabits even when she walks around the room as students work at their desks. Most importantly, from that “front” of the room, teacher directs the flow of the lesson, gives directions to students, offers mini-lectures and conducts whole-group discussions. Thus, teacher-talk gains higher priority and legitimacy than exchanges between and among students.

#Surveillance is easier for a teacher when rows or tables are in rows. Threats to classroom order can be seen quickly and dealt with expeditiously.

#Such a configuration of classroom space limits students’ movement within a classroom to that which the teacher allows.

#If desks are arranged into a hollow square, horseshoe, or tables are scattered around the room permitting students to face one another and talk among themselves, student-centered instruction where teachers prize student talk and decision-making becomes a much stronger possibility.

Note, however, that furniture arrangements do not determine how teachers teach. Teachers decide how they teach. Classroom rows, tables, or horseshoe configurations are no more than a hint as to what teachers believe and how they conduct their lessons.

Keep in mind that for the early decades of this century when desks were bolted to the floor, there were still teachers imbued with getting students to participate in lessons, ingeniously and energetically overcame that obstacle and introduced student-centered practices into the classroom. Such stationery desks (see photos six and seven) may have discouraged many teachers but it did not prevent them from altering their teaching practices.

So a glimpse of classroom furniture is useful as a starting point in describing how teachers teach but it is only a small part of how teachers structure lessons and carry out activities. Far more information about what happens in the classroom and the nature of the lesson would be needed since teacher-centered instruction can, and often does, occur even when seating arrangements look student-centered (as in the second and fourth photos at the beginning of this post).

Furniture arrangements and the placement of students, then, are not random affairs. They are the result of teacher decisions stemming from their beliefs in keeping order and how students learn best in the age-graded school within which teachers work.

So when I have entered hundreds of classrooms over the years, the first thing I note and record is how desks and chairs are arranged. It offers me a clue as to what the teacher believes about teaching and learning and how the lesson might unfold.

*In using the language of “teacher-centered-” and “student-centered” instruction, I need to be clear that I do not favor one over the other. Both forms of instruction and hybrids can be effective with different students at different times in different contexts. Classroom patterns in arranging furniture offer only a hint of what teachers believe and how they teach. That visible sign is only that, not the full picture of daily lessons.

