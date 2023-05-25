Cartoons on Addiction to Smart Phones

Yes, I use my smart phone daily to read and send email, check texts, get the daily news, and look up things I do not know. Whoops! How could I forget? I also use the cell phone to call family and friends. Yes, I am addicted to my smart phone. However, as I go shopping, visit friends, watch family members, and bike in the neighborhood, I observe that I am surely not alone in my addiction.

This month’s cartoons are about cell phone addiction, a common malady that cuts across gender, social class, race, and ethnicity. If you see yourself in these cartoons, please laugh.

Love at first text.

