Classroom Assessment, Student Feedback, and Chatbots (Brent Dukor)

“Brent Duckor, a former high school teacher at Central Park East Secondary School in New York City, currently serves as a teacher educator at San Jose State University. He is the author of several books on formative assessment.”

I invited Brent to write a fuller response to a comment he made about a post written by Todd Finley about ways that teachers could use chatbots to help them teach.

Many people imagine that AI tech will change how they prepare to “do classroom assessment” and give feedback to students. There is lots of excitement at the moment around “time saving” devices and “smart” planning tools to make our lives easier. In the era of chatbots, teachers may appreciate having a virtual assistant in the overcrowded, under resourced classroom.



Students, of course, will appreciate the virtual study buddy too. AI will change how they “do classroom assessments” in ways we’ve only begun to imagine. AI will help our students save time as they increasingly learn “how to plow” through the plethora of homework assignments, lesson prompts, and unit tasks we throw at them six periods a day. Art, music, history, English, math, science, ethnic studies, even physical education projects will benefit from finding other peoples’ “solutions” to the work. AI will be a time saver indeed as students learn to show us responses from their “new and improved” study buddies.



The question is: What do these “innovative” and “smart” technologies have to do with the real, authentic work of teaching and learning centered on feedback? Feedback after all is dialogic. It has to do with teachers (and students!) sizing up gaps in current performances as it relates to future ones.



Feedback relies on exchanges of information that aren’t faked or worse, plagiarized by a machine that gives us the illusion of “student first draft” responses. Learning is about generating first drafts and rethinking, revisiting, and revising during the learning cycle. Rich feedback is oral, written, and even nonverbal and it can’t be reduced to an algorithm’s response, partly because that response isn’t ours. It lives in a one dimensional plane. It amounts to handing in work to “just get it done.”



We know a lot about the power of feedback in our classrooms (Hattie & Clarke, 2019). There is more to learn, for sure.

But we go too far when we offer up “possibilities” for using AI to save time with building assessment tools (or using machines to respond to them).



We’ve known for decades that generating rubrics, answer keys, tests, quizzes, and assessment task descriptions are necessary but not sufficient for generating exchanges of information focused on “next steps” during the learning cycle. Yes, chatbots can give us tools and answers but not much is gained in this brave new world. Unless you believe feedback is the same as generating or retrieving the “correct answer” from a machine.



If only that fanciful thought and tech-driven panacea were correct. In the meantime, here’s another perspective on feedback for all.



https://corwin-connect.com/2023/04/how-to-improve-feedback-for-all-new-perspectives-practices-and-possibilities-part-2/



