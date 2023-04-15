Whatever Happened to Teacher-Led Public Schools?

Groups of teachers founding charters, taking over failing schools, or simply creating different ones is a smart idea.

Searching the Internet, I have found a tiny number of teacher-led schools (often with no principal) that have been created over the past few decades. Los Angeles, Detroit, and other districts have authorized teacher-run schools yet there are still less than 100 across the nation (of about 100,000 public schools).

It is worthwhile innovation that needs much support to spread since teachers can design, implement, and administer such schools as well as if not better than policymakers hiring principals and high-paid consultants.

After all, one doesn’t have to know too much history of U.S. public schools to remember that teachers ran their own schools when rural one-room schoolhouses prevailed a century and a half ago and before principals (remember the first school leaders were called principal-teachers). Nonetheless, there are some facts that cannot be ignored.

First, some teacher-run schools will fly and some will crash.

Second, as these teacher-run schools get established, they will be a small (but nonetheless, important )contribution to the necessary mix of schools needed to improve school districts.

New schools including charters come from state and local policymakers who decide that such schools can alter what usually occurs in traditional schools. Such teacher-led schools, politicians and policymakers believe, can mobilize many teachers (Teach for America graduates, deeply committed novices and a chunk of mid-career professionals) and parents to form democratic cooperatives (mostly charters) to run schools. But such groupings fall far short of a majority of teachers–there are over 3.5 million in the U.S.–since most teachers went into teaching to teach in classrooms, not to organize and govern schools.

So what? Sure, some teacher-run schools will flop. Designing new schools and running them is as complicated and risky as starting any new venture as edupreneurs say repeatedly. Failure is common. And, sure, most teachers didn’t enter teaching to run schools but to teach children and youth. So these ventures, like homeschooling and charters, will always be a tiny fraction of public schools.

The over-riding reason for having teachers organize and govern schools, especially in urban and rural poor districts, is that having a mix of different kinds of schools (charter organizations like KIPP, Green Dot, Summit, Aspire, along with hybrids of high-tech and traditional classrooms, magnets, community schools that offer wraparound services, etc.) offer diverse ways of organizing and governing schools with possibilities for teaching children differently and well.

Offering a menu of choices is sensible when you do not know for sure which ways are best to get minority and low-income children to learn, achieve, and succeed in school. And, the fact remains that we do not know how to school, much less educate, the diversity of low-income children that enter public schools. Moreover, no researcher I know can answer the question whether teacher-run schools outperform academically regular schools in districts where such unique schools exist.

A menu of choices is also democratic when different definitions of “good” schools compete with one another. To many parents and policymakers, a traditional school–a “real” one–is “good.” That is, students in each grade determined by age, one credentialed teacher in a classroom, students sitting in rows of desks, same state curriculum, bells ending lessons, textbooks, homework, testing, and after school clubs and sports.

To other parents, a teacher-led school that organizes itself around multi-age groups with similar performance levels who work on student-generated projects that probe deeply into content and skills can be “good.” And even other parents and teachers judge schools to be “good” that seek social justice by problem-solving and working closely with community groups. There are even other parents who see cyber-schools as “good” because each student can work at his or her pace and meet performance objectives.

Both sensible and democratic, the creation of alternative schools can (and has) become experimental laboratories for the vast majority of public schools to borrow and implement new ideas. Teacher-led schools add to the menu of potential “good” schools in the two-century old decentralized system of U.S. public schools.