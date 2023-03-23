Cartoons about ChatbotGPT

Hard to believe the media storm since this computer program was released less than six months ago. What is it? What can it do?

One useful definition I have found comes from the high-tech company, Oracle:

[A] chatbot is a computer program that simulates and processes human conversation (either written or spoken), allowing humans to interact with digital devices as if they were communicating with a real person.

What a chatbot can do is rapidly unfolding. Oracle describes a chatbot this way:

You’ve probably interacted with a chatbot whether you know it or not. For example, you’re at your computer researching a product, and a window pops up on your screen asking if you need help. Or perhaps you’re on your way to a concert and you use your smartphone to request a ride via chat. Or you might have used voice commands to order a coffee from your neighborhood café and received a response telling you when your order will be ready and what it will cost. These are all examples of scenarios in which you could be encountering a chatbot.

This recent computer program and AI (Artificial Intelligence) has also come in for jabs and humor. These cartoons got me to grin, chuckle, and even laugh out loud (I am trying to avoid LOL). So enjoy!

