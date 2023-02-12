By cheating, I refer to students copying homework from classmates or looking at a classmate’s answer on a test. Or even when groups of students steal a test and sell answers to classmates. More sophisticated cheating has gained notice with Chatbot apps.

Cheating in schools also includes those rare instances when principals and teachers burgled state tests and distributed answers among themselves and students (see below). And cheating is not only a U.S. problem; it occurs in every single nation that uses tests to sort students to place them in different academic tracks or allow them entry into particular schools on the basis of their performance (see here and here).

Educators caught cheating

While cheating has been a constant problem in schooling from elementary school grades through university courses since the very founding of tax-supported public schools, pressures for higher test scores sharply increased over two decades ago, especially after No Child Left Behind (2002) became law. Keep in mind that by the 1990s it was common practice among the 13,000-plus school districts in the nation to publish school-by-school and district-by district test scores. And those test scores now carried state and federal penalties for poor test performance. No surprise, then, that cheating increased in schools.

Consider what occurred in Atlanta (GA) between 2009 and the trials of nearly three dozen teachers in 2015. After an investigation by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the officials reported that 44 out of 56 schools in the district cheated on the state standardized test. Nearly 180 Atlanta administrators and teachers took part in correcting student answers; 35 were indicted and all but 12 took the district attorney’s plea deals. Those 12 educators went to trial and all but one were found guilty and 11 went to jail for varied amounts of time.

Then there was the student-run ring in an elite public high school in New York City.

The former principal of the city’s best public high school tried to sweep a massive, 66-student cheating ring under the rug, part of a pattern of hushing up cheating at the elite school, investigators found.

Citing “a lack of foresight, candor and professional judgment,” the city’s Office of Special Investigations found that Stuyvesant HS principal Stanley Teitel failed to address the cheating ring when it was discovered — and then made “a conscious decision” to “obstruct the reporting process” by not informing city and state education higher-ups.

The Department of Education’s probe of its crown-jewel school was completed back in November 2012, but the agency sat on the embarrassing findings for nearly a year.

Teitel retired as Stuyvesant principal in August 2012, just months after hordes of students at the Battery Park school were caught texting or receiving answers to state tests that determine whether they graduate.

All of these instances are exceptional and make splashes in the media precisely because they are rare. Nonetheless, they have occurred and should not be ignored when it comes to documenting the prevalence of cheating in schools.

Student cheating

According to past and present surveys of students, nearly all admit to copying work from others, using crib sheets on tests, and high-tech devices to gain swift answers to questions on in-class tests. It is an open secret that most students cheat.

People cheating on test by looking at answer on mobile phone under the table

Completely stopping cheating in schools is out of the question when upwards of 95 percent of students admit to some form of cheating. Reducing it is surely possible. Yet student motivations to cheat in a highly competitive society where educational credentials (the more the better) often translate into higher salaries will not diminish in the near future. Moreover, individual achievement remains the coin of the realm in America. Chances of that value fading or disappearing, given the economic and cultural rewards that accrue to those who gain these educational credentials necessary to get access to high-salaried posts, is close to nil.

