Teachers Using Chatbot for Lessons (David Fortin)

A recent post on teachers using ChatbotGPT garnered a few comments from classroom teachers. I asked one of them, David Fortin, a teacher who chairs the History and Social Sciences Department at St. Joseph’s Preparatory School in Philadelphia (PA), if he would write a post for this blog on using ChatbotGPT in classroom lessons. Here is his take on using the app as a teaching tool.

Larry recently posted about what he called a new “fad” in educational technology, ChatGPT. Unfortunately, I think this is going to be more than just a fad. Writing for Inside Higher Ed, Jeremy Weissman is comparing it to a plague sweeping into classrooms and, like COVID-19, is ignored at our peril. Naomi Baron, professor of linguistics at American University, warns that it will undermine student writing skills, which take decades to develop. At my school, many of our students already are aware of its existence and some are likely using it to complete work for efficiency’s sake. As UK education writer Daisy Christodoulou points out, what students don’t understand is that they will need to do things that technology can do better in the short term to achieve longer-term mastery. After all, computers have been winning at chess against human players for decades, but that doesn’t mean chess should no longer be played.

I’ll recommend two things teachers can do now, but these run counter to the current educational trends.

Go low-tech. Weissman suggests eliminating all technology in the classroom except in very controlled circumstances. Watching students use their Chromebooks while observing colleagues, I’m always amazed at how they will go off-task, even knowing I’m behind them and can see their screens. Unless the school has invested in some sort of surveillance system, as soon as a device is open the possibility of one or more students using ChatGPT to complete an assessment they find “boring” exists. High achieving students may be the worst abusers, as they’re constantly looking for ways to save time.

One easy answer is for in-class assessments to be handwritten. This poses its own challenge, as handwriting—especially cursive—is dying as a taught subject. Perhaps this new challenge will revive it.

ChatGPT only “knows” what’s available on-line. A colleague and I were able to stump by asking it to answer a question I used in a class based on a chapter out of a print book. The best ChatGPT could do was identify the author as an historian. Because this material is in a book and not on the web, ChatGPT had no sources to pull from to answer the question. The lesson might be to give students readings that cannot be sourced from somewhere on-line. It doesn’t currently appear that ChatGPT can access databases like JSTOR which require a subscription, so using articles from these can also be a way around it.

My department has been slowly building its own departmental library, especially since my school recently replaced our print collection with a learning commons. We currently have around 700 books and are growing it year-by-year. As we copy and scan materials from these books, we save the files in a shared folder for future use.

There are those in education already suggesting that we embrace ChatGPT and use it as an educational tool. Maybe. I fear though that this trend will not only exacerbate the inequalities within our educational systems, but also take us a step further towards the anti-intellectualism that drives much of educational technology. Why know things when you can Google it? Why spend hours learning to write effectively when ChatGPT can produce better prose? As Naomi Baron points out, learning to write well on one’s own is a journey that is worth taking and we as teachers need to make sure that our written assessments are not just about a grade, but help students to express themselves well.

