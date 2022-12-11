Writing Tinkering toward Utopia

To understand tax-supported schooling in the third decade of the 21st century, an awareness of the history of school reform is essential. That many teachers, school administrators, and professors in schools of education have read Tinkering suggests that others may share that opinion. If so, I would find that personally gratifying as I believe my co-author would have.

David Tyack and I began writing this book in the late 1980s; it was published in 1995. Nearly three decades later, Tinkering’s subject matter, if sales are a indicator, remains relevant to public schools in 2022.

Every book has a back-story. Here is Tinkering‘s.

After leaving the Arlington (VA) superintendency in 1981, I spent two decades at Stanford University teaching and writing about school reform. Being a professor gave me the precious time to pursue questions about policy and practice that I lacked as a high school teacher and superintendent.

Why, for example, did the classrooms in which I sat in the late-1940s as a student seem so similar to the ones I observed in the 1980s as a superintendent? Why did some reforms stick and others disappear like bird-tracks in sand? Why so much drama about getting new technologies into classrooms? Why is it so hard to fundamentally improve schools with large numbers of poor children? Why do schools focus on test scores rather than other, larger civic and social goals? These policy-driven questions bugged me.

In returning to Stanford University as a professor, I easily resumed the connection I had forged with David Tyack when I was his student a decade earlier. Then it was an advisor/advisee relationship, but after my return to Stanford, it blossomed into an enduring collegiality and strong friendship.

We worked well together on both the personal and professional levels. He delved into the history of past policies designed to alter institutions and worked through their anticipated and unanticipated consequences. While I pursued a similar strategy, I was also keenly interested in tracing the varied histories of contemporary policies aimed at changing classroom practice. Our intellectual interests converged when we taught a course on the history of school reform between 1987-1997. In that team-taught course the ideas in Tinkering toward Utopia were developed, tried out on graduate students, refined, and eventually became the book.

The intellectual give-and-take between two historians of education who were excited about a subject, taught it together, and eventually collaborated in writing Tinkering, was a fascinating process. Here is what I remember of our working together on the book between 1989-1993:

Shortly after we developed and taught a graduate course called “The History of School Reform,” Tyack received a Spencer Foundation grant to do a history of school reform. By 1991, we had prepared a rough outline of the book and had divided up the chapters according to the research we had done and wanted to do on this book.

During this time Tyack and I met weekly for bike rides. We would drive to the base of Kings Mountain Road in the village of Woodside, park the car, and bike up 5.5 miles to Skyline Drive. Usually, it would take us an hour and a half, including water breaks, to do the climbing and about a half-hour for the descent to the parking lot and car.

During those 90-odd minutes of climbing Kings Mountain we talked through particular chapters, mentioning sources to use, and noting the perspectives of other historians of education. As we climbed to Skyline, there was much heavy breathing, numerous breaks, and other occasions to talk as we pedaled upward. The ride down was fast but we continued to talk as we rode down the mountain with brakes squealing.

On the way home, in the car we would continue the discussions of different points in a chapter, particularly sources that each of us should look into. After I got home, I drafted a memo of the key ideas we had discussed, what views we had expressed, sources we mentioned, and any interpretations that had molded our give-and-take during the bike ride. I sent the memo to Tyack and within a day, he would amend, add, and occasionally delete points. Then I would type up the final copy of the memo on a chapter that would become a guide to each of us working on those sections that we had agreed to do. We mapped out the entire book on those bike rides. Harvard University Press published Tinkering toward Utopia in 1995.

Collaborating with David Tyack on this book made research and teaching come together seamlessly for two scholars while forging even more closely a deep and lasting friendship that we enjoyed for over three decades. David Tyack died in 2016.

___________________________________________

*For those readers unfamiliar with Tinkering toward Utopia the following reviews may help in getting a sense of the book. See here, here, here, and here.

