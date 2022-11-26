Films about the Craft of Investigative Reporting

“All the President’s Men” (1976),” and “She Said” (2022) are films I have seen that portray how investigative journalists develop and write their stories. While new technologies (iPhones, desktop computers, 24 hour news cycles) have surely altered how investigative journalists report stories today, the basics of getting a story, writing down the facts, having it edited, and then re-written, before it appears in the newspaper have remained pretty much the same for over a half-century. Published articles do not reveal the craft that reporters practice in doing investigative reporting.

Consider “All the President’s Men.” The film is about the Watergate burglary in 1972, the subsequent cover up by the White House and eventual resignation of President Nixon in 1974. Actors Dustin Hoffman and Robert Redford play Washington Post reporters Carl Bernstein and Robert Woodward. As the two-hour film unfolds, these young reporters got tips, ran down leads, established facts, verified sources, and pecked out their stories on typewriters– desktop computers didn’t enter newsrooms until the early 1980s. Constantly on landline phones in the newsroom checking out facts and sources, using street-corner telephone booths when they were checking out leads in the field, and jotting notes hurriedly as they interviewed and re-interviewed sources, the technology was clearly state-of-the-art for the early 1970s. The film is a textbook description of how investigative reporters went about their work on a daily basis a half-century ago.

If contemporary television programs like “Law and Order” and “Blue Bloods” are police procedurals detailing the steps that detectives follow in investigating a case, developing theories, establishing facts, and making arrests, then “All the President’s Men” is a journalist procedural much like the Oscar winning film “Spotlight” (2016).

“Spotlight” followed a Boston Globe team investigating Catholic priests accused of sexually abusing children and youth. Two generations later than the Watergate burglary, a “Spotlight” reporter commenting on the film’s depiction of how journalists work, said: “We talk on the phone, we do data entry, we look at court records….” The Globe newspaper stories published in 2002 became an Oscar-winning film in 2016.

Fast forward 45 years from the Washington Post reporters working after Watergate and nearly two decades since the Boston Globe pieces on the Catholic Church’s cover-up of abusive priests to “She Said.” This is a film of how New York Times reporters Jodi Cantor and Megan Twohey wrote the story about Harvey Weinstein, the head of Miramax films, who serially molested and raped young women actors and staff assistants over many years.

In “She Said,” for example, two women journalists track the slow-motion reveal of Harvey Weinstein sexually exploiting young women he had hired. Working from tips the reporters received, one woman after another, traumatized by the experiences they had had with Weinstein, eventually agreed to talk on the record to these reporters. These former employees described how the movie executive groped some and raped others.

Yet with all of the new technologies has the daily work of Washington Post reporters Bernstein and Woodward in the early 1970s, the Boston Globe team in the late-1990s, and Times reporters Twohey and Kantor in 2017 changed?

Seeing all of the new devices that reporters have at their fingertips, it surely appears that it has. Seeing contemporary journalists portrayed in other films (e.g., “House of Cards,” the Australian series “The Code”), talking on their cell phones, clicking away at their Facebook and Twitter feeds, accessing various data bases, filling in spread sheets,and furiously tapping away at their laptops to meet a deadline might startle a Rip Van Winkle reporter alive in 1972 who dropped into today’s newsroom.

Yet, I argue that one has to look past these powerful technologies to see what reporters do daily to get the correct story and write it up for supervising editors and ultimately newspaper readers. How journalists do their work as portrayed in “All the President’s Men,” “Spotlight”, and “She Said” are basically the same even amid all of the devices and access to information.

I am not a journalist. I do not know the work routines and cultures from the inside of a newspaper. So I researched the advice that investigative journalists now give to novices and, except for one or two points, none of the advice has to do with new technologies. The advice they give is about knocking on doors, analyzing documents, interviewing and re-interviewing sources, getting new leads, sniffing out weird clues, working closely with editors, and writing clearly for readers. These tasks form the core of investigative journalism (see here, here, and here). Bernstein and Woodward would probably nod their heads in agreement with the advice.

Eye-catching technologies, while enormously helpful in getting and organizing information efficiently, do not alter the basic steps of the craft that first-rate journalists have to pursue in getting and reporting the story. While technologies change over time, the legwork, tedious checking and re-checking of sources, figuring out what the essence of the story is, writing clearly and revising constantly remain at the center of journalists’ reporting.

Practicing a craft daily as these journalists do is also what teachers do once they close their classroom doors. The next post takes up the craft of teaching.

