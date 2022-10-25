Cartoons about University Professors

Over the years, I have published a monthly feature of cartoons about many aspect of the institution of schooling and the practice of teaching in the U.S. While I have focused on K-12 public schools, occasionally I would find cartoons that would skewer university professors.

Because I have taught both in K-12 public schools (14 years) and a university (20 years), I experienced the ups-and-downs of teaching teenagers and young adults in class and online. For this month, then, I have gathered cartoons that got me grinning about university teaching. I hope they will occasion a smile, maybe a chuckle, or even a knee-slapper. Enjoy!

