THEN AND NOW: … Classes U.S. public schools rarely offer anymore — and what they’ve been replaced with (Talia Lakritz)

For those critics who have said schools (never) or hardly ever change, here are instances of old courses that were innovations in the 20th century being deleted from the curriculum and new courses that have been added in the 21st century. Anchored in the early 20th century progressive education ideology of “learning by doing,” these courses became tagged as “vocational” and over time carried a negative connotation.

Vocational courses in carpentry, metal, and printing shops were often required of all junior- and senior high school boys while girls took “home economics” classes where they learned about cooking, sewing, etc. between the 1920s and early 2000s.

Now, these “shops” and “home economics’ (re-branded as Family and Consumer Services) taken by both boys and girls have given way to other vocational subjects often captured in today’s acronym of CTE (Career and Technical Education).

This article appeared in Insider August 11, 2018. Talia Lakritz is a journalist.

Just as back-to-school fashions go in and out of style, different classes offered in schools rise and decline in popularity over the years. The basics like math, science, and language arts aren’t going anywhere, but other parts of school curricula continue to adapt to changing technologies and student needs.

Here are [some] once-popular classes and school activities that aren’t usually offered anymore in the US ….

Shop class used to be a chance for kids to be creative and learn vocational skills.

Students learn woodworking in 1974. Chadwick/Express/Getty Images

Ken Robinson, Ph.D, wrote in “Creative Schools, The Element, Finding Your Element and Out of Our Minds” that vocational programs like shop class have been on the decline in the last decade because of emphasis on improving standardized test scores, not skills.

“The work of electricians, builders, plumbers, chefs, paramedics, carpenters, mechanics, engineers, security staff, and all the rest is absolutely vital to the quality of each of our lives,” he wrote. “Yet the demands of academic testing mean that schools often aren’t able to focus on these other capabilities at all.”

Some schools want to reintroduce shop class to complement their academic classes.

Using power tools in a shop class.

Some schools, such as Dalton High School in Georgia, are moving towards a more blended approach where academic and technical skills are both emphasized in the curiculum. Innovations such as 3D printers have also helped regenerate interest.



Basic computer skills no longer need to be taught in schools.

Today, kids grow up surrounded by technology. Many learn how to use iPads before they can talk. Gone are the days of computer lab classes teaching students the basic tenets of how to operate a computer…. Now, there are programs designed to teach elementary school students how to code.