Thinking about Old Age and Crossword Puzzles

In the nearly 13 years of writing this blog on school reform and classroom practice, I have added different features such as a monthly set of cartoons about parents, schools, teachers, and students. I have also included from time to time, poems about teachers and teaching. Another feature will be writing personal posts that reflect on things I do, think about, read, and feel. This is the first.

For the past six years I have been doing crossword puzzles. I picked up the habit from a dear friend in Vancouver (CA) who sent me a covey of crossword books when I was recovering from a pinched nerve in my back. By the time I had fully recovered, I was hooked on crosswords. Since then I began doing the daily New York Times puzzles supplemented by crossword books to do during the days when the newspaper ones got too hard for me.

I quickly learned that the daily crossword on Monday was easy but as the week went on, each day got more and more difficult to complete. I have gotten only as far as Wednesdays now. On that midweek day I might be able to finish it after three or four tries. So when the daily crosswords get too hard, I shift to books of 100 or 200 “Easy” puzzles that I bought.

Turns out that I am a whiz at “easy” puzzles. Usually, I can fill out all the boxes and after checking the answers at the back of the book—no, I do not cheat while doing the crossword—I write on the top of the page whether I got it “perfect” or how many errors I made.

The time I spend in turning clues into letters that fit into the allotted squares (using a number 2 pencil with a large eraser) goes quickly. I get totally immersed, laughing at times when I figure out the puns that the crossword-maker salted into the clues. I am strong on history, geography, and literature but awfully weak on Hollywood and music figures enthralling younger generations. Easy crosswords also contain elementary Spanish, French, and German words that I mostly know. Nonetheless, even after getting most of an “easy” puzzle, I get frustrated by not being able to call up the seven-letter word that will fit the clue. When that feeling grabs me, I put the crossword down and turn to something else.

Puzzles take me anywhere from a half-hour to 45 minutes the first time around. Since I seldom finish the harder of the “easy” puzzles—it is inevitable that what puzzle makers call “easy” means parsing a range of simple answers (e.g., “pizza by the ______”) to hard ones for me (e.g.,‘ “Wake Up Little _______” 1957 hit for the Everly Brothers’).

Have I picked up this habit because I worry about losing my memory and succumbing to some form of dementia? Probably. Slipping into dementia is my biggest fear. I am sure that somewhere I got the idea that crosswords will keep my brain active even though my body’s erosion over time is plain for me to see every morning when I awake.

So working on crosswords is one way of loosening the grip of that fear. But am I correct in thinking that doing crosswords helps me stay mentally alert? What does the research say? Studies of the elderly—I am 87, a widower, retired academic, and living alone—have produced a mixed bag of findings on whether crosswords keeps the frontal brain lobes exercised, thereby keeping dementia at bay.

Some studies, for example, found that doing crosswords delayed the onset of memory decline for two and half years in elderly subjects while other studies found little correlation between doing crosswords and cognitive decline.*

One recent morning after almost finishing the puzzle in the Times, I looked up brain research on crosswords and getting old and saw that the habit I had picked up over the past six years is pretty common. Doing crosswords cuts across age, race, gender, and social class. And surprise upon surprise, the average puzzler is a white, middle class, older male. Hey, that’s me.

But research findings, mixed as they are, hardly spur me to continue struggling with clues that sometimes drives me batty (e.g., in a recent Times crossword, the clue is “a buck or two” with a four letter word as the answer; yes, it is “deer”).

So be it. I get immersed in a puzzle. When I can’t finish one after awhile, I put the crossword aside and turn to writing a post for my blog or editing a manuscript or checking out tomato plants I recently potted in the yard. Or I read, do errands (I can still ride a bike), call family and friends. Can’t stop aging but I can enjoy the day.

And maybe I can return to that damn unfinished crossword puzzle.

______________________________

*Jagan Pillai, et. al., “Association of Crossword Participation with Memory Decline in Persons Who Develop Dementia,” Journal of International Neuropsychological Society, 2011, 17(6), pp. 1006-1013; Adrienne Raphel, “This Is Your Brain on Crosswords,” Scientific American, March 17, 2020.