Open Space Schools Again? (Part 2)

In Part 1, I wrote about the reappearance of open space in a suburban Phoenix elementary school. In this post, I write about how both progressive and conservative ideas of schooling have a long entwined history in U.S. schools. Both pop up again and again as each generation of teachers and administrators cope with persistent questions that haunt U.S. public schools for over a century (e.g., what is the best way of organizing a school? what is the best way of teaching? what is the best way of learning?).

Of course, there is no correct answer to these questions because popular beliefs about schooling and the embedded traditions of teaching and learning (i.e., teacher-centered- and student-centered instruction) contain varied answers. Nonetheless, because tax-supported public schools are political institutions containing both progressive and conservative values, conflicts over what are “best” and “good” arise repeatedly.

What I believe will occur at some point as the original cadre of teachers and principal who created these multi-age, open space “studios” leave Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary School will be a slow reverting to the familiar age-graded school and fading of team-teaching, collaboration, and ambitious teaching.

Still, open space schools, like “open classrooms,” have had (and still do) a progressive pedagogical philosophy in creating pods, large spaces for groups to assemble, cubicles for small group and individual activities with few, if any, four-walled classrooms. No hallways either.

“Every teacher has a different noise level … and that takes a lot of adjustment. “This is my noise level, this is another noise level.” Washington, D.C. teacher says about her classroom.

Progressive-minded educators wanted to liberate teachers from traditional instruction in self-contained classroom buildings that architecturally looked like egg-crates. They wanted open space for small group activities, team-teaching, multiple learning centers for young children, student-driven projects for youth, and frequent collaboration among both teachers and students. Open space schools, these advocates said, would make “frontal teaching“disappear.

It didn’t happen.

In the 1970s, Washington, D.C., the Board of Education spent $163 million to build 17 open space schools. Across the Potomac River, Arlington (VA) in the same decade spent $25 million to overhaul 13 traditional buildings and make them open space.

Prior to my arrival as Arlington’s Superintendent in 1974, Patrick Henry and Glebe Elementary Schools had been built as open space schools. In the first few months of my tenure, I visited each of the 35 schools in the district including these open space schools. In observing Patrick Henry and Glebe pods, I saw first-hand what teachers and administrators had done to lower the noise level in open spaces. Accordion-like partitions and book cases separated space to allow individual teachers to work with their 25-plus students. Open space was being closed off.

Not only in Arlington did teachers revert to traditional classroom space. Criticism of open space schools, arose across the country as teachers, parents, and administrators complained about the noise and distractions that accompanied lessons taught cheek-by-jowl in open spaces. Many students and teachers found it hard to manage activities that required team-work, collaboration, and independence. As in Arlington, other teachers and administrators had put up temporary walls to re-create self-contained classrooms.

Over time, open space buildings were either renovated and walls installed or demolished to be replaced by new buildings with self-contained classrooms arrayed along hallways. And guess what metaphors progressive critics grasped as times changed and open space schools disappeared? “Schools as factories” and “egg-crate” classrooms.

Am I arguing that open space schools were an experiment imposed upon teachers and parents? For the most part, yes. Except for those instances where teachers themselves working with their principal designed, found the money in the budget or got grants, and then implemented open space within a school, district boards and superintendents building open space schools in the 1970s sounded like a fine idea then to get teachers to swap “frontal teaching” for “child-centered instruction.”

Was there any evidence that rearranged brick-and-mortar space could alter teaching? Not at that time or since. But open space sounded innovative and promised future changes in teaching and learning. So it was a top-down policy imposed upon those who did the daily work in classrooms. It didn’t have to be that way.

When teachers themselves decide to reconfigure their classrooms as the ones in Kyrene (AZ) did into “studios–see Part 1–then open space becomes a viable option. But teachers deciding how best to teach in the space they have available within a school doesn’t happen often which is why “studios” in this suburban Arizona elementary schools get media spotlights when it does occur.