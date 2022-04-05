Open Space Schools Again? (Part 1)

Some viewers and friends ask me from time to time where do I get my ideas for writing twice-weekly posts about school reform and classroom practice. I tell them that I read lots of blogs, magazine articles, and curated websites written by teachers, administrators, school board members, historians of education, and state and federal policymakers. I listen to current and former graduate students who stay in touch with me. And then there are films I watch, magazines and books I read, and friends and family I talk with every week where schooling, policy, and classroom teaching, on occasion, arise.

From all of these writings, conversations, and experiences I get ideas and jot them down on post-its or make copies of the blog, article, or video and put them on my desktop screen as reminders for possible posts. I think about each one, scratching out some entries on post-its and deleting PDFs but keeping a few. More often than not, I consider how “new” ideas, innovations, popular policies, and classroom practices have a history that often goes unnoted.

And that is how I came to write about open space schools. And I have written over the years about both open space schools and open space offices (see here).

A few days ago, a reader referred me to an article on a Arizona elementary school in Kyrene (a suburb of Phoenix) where teachers created open spaces to combine age-graded classrooms and teach groups of multi-age children in what they called “studios.”

Member of Studio Team Engaging with Students

Learning at Kyrene de las Manitas Elementary School in Tempe looks, sounds and feels a lot different than a typical classroom.

The walls for six classrooms have been torn down and turned into a large, open space that holds dozens of students. It’s part of the school’s pilot program called SPARK.

“It is so open, and we really do consider it an entire learning studio. That’s why we got away from the term classroom,” Sarah Collins, the school’s principal, told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

(For a short video of school and interviews, see here)

The Kyrene district described the innovation:

In 2019, the District launched a pilot program on the campus of Kyrene de las Manitas that reimagined the standard classroom structure by combining innovative practices in learning environments, methods and staffing.

Each learning studio within the program can serve up to 120 students, taught by a core team of educators: one Teacher Executive Designer (TED), along with certified teachers and teacher candidates. Manitas opened a second studio the following year and, in 2022, the Kyrene Governing Board voted to expand the program school-wide and to make Kyrene de las Manitas a K-8 Innovation Academy.

That reader referred to some of my earlier writing on open space schools. So I returned to a post that I had written eight years ago. I have updated it with different photos to show that in 2022 a progressive idea from the 1960s and 1970s has reappeared in a scattering of schools across the nation.

A movement? Hardly. What this open space elementary school in Tempe (AZ) shows again is the continuing strength of progressive ideas to emerge within the dominant structure of the age-graded school. And the news article including the interview with the principal also testifies to older educational ideas reappearing again and again in new contexts.

Reforms never die. They often get incorporated into the on-going system of schooling and become the old wall paper that another generation of reformers discovers and strips away. Or reuses with new paste.