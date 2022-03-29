Students and Teachers As Reformers: Garfield High School (Part 2)

Newspaper and magazine articles on the 1968 Los Angeles Unified School District high schools’ “walk out!” often mentioned the role that Sal Castro, a Lincoln High School social studies teacher, played in organizing students to walkout . As one subsequent history of the protest put it:

Articles on the “walk out!” often mentioned the role that Sal Castro, a Lincoln High School social studies teacher, played in organizing students to walkout . As one subsequent history of the protest put it:

Sal Castro, through his idealism, commitment, and courage, made history. He is not a victim of history but a maker of history. It is a story of the role of the individual in history. Sal’s story reminds us that people make history and that one individual can make a difference.[i]

Perhaps.

Keep in mind that Castro when he was attending Los Angeles Community College had gone to annual meetings of the Chicano Youth Leadership Conferences, a network of Mexican American activists. These activists began meeting in 1963 and Castro became part of that network when he was hired as a high school social studies teacher. He worked with college and high school students, educating them to the inequalities they endured in LAUSD helping them draw up demands backed up with evidence of unequal facilities, the need for bilingual teachers and curricular content including Mexican history and immigration, access to experienced teachers, and inadequate resources for barrio schools. All of that prepared Castro, his students, and network activists for what happened in 1968. [ii]

Castro and the student walkout in 1968 were part of a growing movement among Mexican Americans to politically alter the second-class citizenship they experienced (see above). That movement found a voice, among many, in this social studies teacher and his students.

Now reconsider the concessions the LAUSD Board of Education granted to protesting teachers and students after the walkout. In effect, what the Board did was agree to changes that ended up both reforming and conserving LAUSD high schools. How can that be?

The incremental changes derived from these student and teacher protests improved the existing system. More bilingual teachers were hired. New curriculum content featuring Mexican Americans appeared. What school authorities did, after all, was to accept the changes students and teachers demanded and then reopened those closed East L.A. high schools thereby restoring political stability to the district. The 1968 “Walkout!,” then, was another instance of dynamic conservatism in action. In 2009, LAUSD opened a new school naming it Sal Castro Middle School.[iii]

If a district like LAUSD reveals dynamic conservatism during and after the 1968 walkouts, so do schools and classrooms shelter this fundamental way that the educational system works in America. Consider the varied ways that public schools incorporate changes to maintain constancy.

[i] Mario T. García, and Sal Castro. Blowout! : Sal Castro and the Chicano Struggle for Educational Justice. The University of North Carolina Press, 2011, p. 2 . Also a HBO film called “Walkout” came out in 2006 that focused more on activist students at Garfield and in Castro’s class. See: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Walkout_(film)

[ii] Because of his part in the walkouts, Castro was arrested and eventually released along with other activists. Afterwards, LAUSD transferred Castro to a series of other high schools before he left the district. Wikipedia, “Sal Castro,” at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sal_Castro

Elaine Woo, Sal Castro dies at 79; L.A. teacher played role in 1968 protests, Los Angeles Times, April 15, 2013.

[iii] Wikipedia, “Sal Castro,” at: : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Sal_Castro