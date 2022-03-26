Students and Teachers As Reformers: Garfield High School (Part 1)

Teachers at Garfield High School were winding down classes for the approaching lunch break when they heard the startling sound of people — they were not sure who — running through the halls, pounding on classroom doors. “Walkout!” they were shouting. “Walkout!”

They looked on in disbelief as hundreds of students streamed out of classrooms and assembled before the school entrance, their clenched fists held high. “Viva la revolución!” they called out. “Education, not eradication!” Soon, sheriff’s deputies were rumbling in.

It was just past noon on a sunny Tuesday, March 5, 1968 — the day a Mexican American revolution began. Soon came walkouts at two more Eastside high schools, Roosevelt and Lincoln, in protest of run-down campuses, lack of college prep courses, and teachers who were poorly trained, indifferent or racist.

By the time the “blowouts” peaked about a week later, 22,000 students had stormed out of class, delivered impassioned speeches and clashed with police. Scenes of rebellion filled newspapers and television screens. School trustees held emergency meetings to try to quell the crisis; Mayor Sam Yorty suggested students had fallen under the influence of “communist agitators.”

What these students did in 1968, of course, occurred at a time when Black students, teachers, and civil rights activists in the South-recall Mississippi’s Freedom Schools in 1964–were taking matters into their own hands to improve the schooling they received (see here and here).

Consider some of the demands students wanted in 1968:

Excerpts

*Bilingual-Bi-cultural education will be compulsory for Mexican-Americans in the Los Angeles City School System where there is a majority of Mexican-American students. This program will be open to all other students on a voluntary basis . . . In-service education programs will be instituted immediately for all staff in order to teach them the Spanish language and increase their understanding of the history, traditions, and contributions of the Mexican culture . . .

*Administrators and teachers who show any form of prejudice toward Mexican or Mexican-American students, including failure to recognize, understand, and appreciate Mexican culture and heritage, will be removed from East Los Angeles schools . . .

*Textbooks and curriculum will be developed to show Mexican and Mexican-American contribution to the U.S. society and to show the injustices that Mexicans have suffered as a culture of that society. Textbooks should concentrate on Mexican folklore rather than English folklore.

*All administrators where schools have majority of Mexican-American descent shall be of Mexican-American descent. If necessary, training programs should be instituted to provide a cadre of Mexican-American administrators.

What did city authorities and Los Angeles Unified School District policymakers do in response to these walkouts?

The city‘s response was swift:

Law enforcement responded with undercover operations, raids and arrests. In June, authorities rounded up 13 activists, who were indicted by a grand jury on charges including conspiracy in having planned the walkouts. Each faced 66 years in prison.

Among those indicted were [David] Sanchez and Sal Castro, who was the only teacher to publicly participate and back students’ complaints to news media and school district officials.

He lost his job but was eventually reinstated after months of protests by Eastside parents. Castro had employment, but was bounced around to different campuses and made a substitute before finally landing at Belmont as a teacher. The indictments against the “Eastside 13” were struck down by an appeals court in 1970.

Sal Castro talking to students outside Lincoln High School, 1968

The school board immediately accepted two of the demands for more bilingual faculty/administration and smaller classes. As to the other demands, the LAUSD Board of Education said they were already working on what the students wanted (e.g., curriculum materials) or lacked the funds to comply.

Most school reform is top-down initiated by national and state policymakers (e.g., state mandates that all students must take four years of math in high school; school board requires all elementary teachers use Open Court reading program). In this instance, LAUSD high school student and teacher protests led to bottom-up changes.

No expert on school reform, however, can say with confidence when, where, or from what direction planned changes will occur. Nor can any expert say, again with confidence, whether the reforms will last or are even best for students, teachers, or community.