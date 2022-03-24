Cartoons on Teaching Art in Public Schools

Recent posts on “Arts Are Basic” pointed out the origins of making the arts part of the public school curriculum date back to the late-19th and early 20th centuries. Educational progressives then felt strongly that the “whole child” was more than a brain-on-a-stick. Children and youth needed physical exercise, knowledge of the culture as well as exposure to the arts that could touch both their head and heart.

Serious as this effort has been, no surprise that cartoonists over the decades found ways of poking fun at students learning to draw, paint, and create objects. Here are a sampling of these cartoons. Enjoy!