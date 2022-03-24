March 24, 2022 · 9:09 am
Jump to Comments

Cartoons on Teaching Art in Public Schools

Recent posts on “Arts Are Basic” pointed out the origins of making the arts part of the public school curriculum date back to the late-19th and early 20th centuries. Educational progressives then felt strongly that the “whole child” was more than a brain-on-a-stick. Children and youth needed physical exercise, knowledge of the culture as well as exposure to the arts that could touch both their head and heart.

Serious as this effort has been, no surprise that cartoonists over the decades found ways of poking fun at students learning to draw, paint, and create objects. Here are a sampling of these cartoons. Enjoy!

Leave a comment

Filed under Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s