How Should Teachers Teach (Part 2)

“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.”*

Novelist William Faulkner’s quote captures the connection between Progressive Education in public schools over a century ago and what happens in schools in the 2020s.

In the decades between the 1890s and 1940s, “progressive education” was the reigning political ideology of schooling. There were two main ideas, anchored in what had emerged as a “science of education” in these years that both spurred and divided U.S. progressives in those years.

One wing of these progressives backed student-centered instruction and learning (adherents were sometimes called “pedagogical progressives”) and another wing were advocates of “scientific management” (sometimes called “administrative progressives”). They sought to prepare children and youth to fit into work and society far more efficiently than did the traditional schooling of the day. Both wings of the progressive movement cited John Dewey and Edward Thorndike, educational icons of the day, who embraced science as the royal road to better teaching, much improved student learning, and “good” schools, as defined by each group of progressives.[i]

Many progressive academics, administrators and researchers glommed on to “scientific management.” Proud to be called “educational engineers” during these years, these reformers created lists of behaviors that principals could use to evaluate teachers, designed protocols in making both a school building and classroom lesson efficient, and measured anything that was nailed down. A “good” lesson and school were efficient, they said.

These reformers were kissing cousins of “pedagogical progressives” who wanted to uproot traditional teaching and plant child-centered teaching in schools. Their version of a “good” school was one where the “whole child” was at the center of curriculum and learning through experience was primary. These progressives, however, made a small dent in U.S. classrooms while the efficiency-minded progressives triumphed politically in reshaping schools in the early 20th century.

That efficiency-driven progressive crusade for meaningful, science-derived information to inform district and school policy decisions has continued until today. In the closing decades of the 20th century, business executives, donors, policymakers beat the drums for tougher curriculum, increased standardized tests, and rigorous accountability for student outcomes. These reformers wanted another “cult of efficiency,” that is, applying scientific management to schooling, by elevating large data sets, and evidence-based instruction that used algorithms to grade how well schools and individual teachers were doing.[ii]

Thus, the split among progressives into two wings a century ago continues to resonate with contemporary reformers yet the contexts for reform then and now differed greatly thereby requiring a deep plunge into the history of the movement to improve public schools.

A closer look at progressive education

Historically, many definitions of educational “progressivism” have made it a word nearly bereft of meaning. Historians such as Lawrence Cremin, Herbert Kliebard, David Tyack, David Labaree, Ellen Lagemann, and Diane Ravitch and many others have tried to come up with crisp descriptions and largely gave up. More often than not, they pointed out the movement’s multiple aims and various strands—see earlier distinction between administrative and pedagogical progressives—and then described and analyzed one or more threads woven into the disparate movement called Progressivism. [iii]

In looking at the work of such progressive educators as Colonel Francis Parker, John Dewey, William Kilpatrick, and Carelton Washburne–those academics and practitioners who sketched out varied meanings of the concept between the 1890s and 1940s–-and then contemporary reformers who have embraced the central ideas of progressivism nearly a century later such as Deborah Meier, Ted Sizer, Vito Perrone, and Alfie Kohn, there are common tenets and practices of progressivism that do turn up in schools then and now albeit in different incarnations. [iv]

Look, for example, at tenets that the Progressive Education Association published in 1919:

*Freedom for children to develop naturally

*Interest as the motive of all work

*Teacher as guide, not taskmaster

*More attention to all that affects student physical development

*School and home cooperation to meet the child’s natural interests and activities

The PEA closed in 1955.[v] But an organization’s death does not mean that progressive ideas, schools, and student-centered classroom practices disappeared.

Of course, these past and contemporary progressives were hardly monolithic; they had sharp differences among themselves simply because their definitions of “progressive” when applied to schooling and classroom practice varied as did the contexts in which they lived. The larger point is, however, that there is continuity between generations of progressives even with their varied views.

Historian David Labaree concluded that both generations of reformers shared common ideas:

“Child-centered progressivism is still standing outside the walls of the school trying to break in, so it continues to define itself in opposition to the way things are in schools, and it continues to call on Dewey’s name for support.” See: “How Dewey Lost,” November 2, 2019 at: https://davidlabaree.com/2019/09/02/how-dewey-lost/

