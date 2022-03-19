How Should Teachers Teach? (Part 1)

The Bean

First we examined it. We found it was very hard, and smooth. When we looked on the side of the bean, we saw a little eye. The skin is wraped [sic] tightly around it. It is very glossy, and white. When it is put into the water to soak, it gets quite large, and it is soft then. The skin would come off easy then. I broke it open, and found a little seed leaf inside. There were two seed leaves. When we got through describing it, we each planted our beans, in a box, that had sand in it. Frieday [sic] we looked at our beans. We found that they had pushed the sand off of them. They were white then. The teacher covered them over again. When, we came back Monday, we found they had pushed the sand off of them again, and had grown quite large. Some of them had turned green. They left their coats down in the dirt. The stem is very large and green. The root is raged [sic]. It is brown.

3A Grade, School No. 10[i]

Progressivism in classrooms

In the early 1890s, pediatrician and school reformer Joseph Rice observed a third grade class in an Indianapolis school where teacher and children had planted bean seeds and watched them grow into leafy plants. He saw the science lesson as an instance of the “New Education” or what historians have later called “progressive education” or “child-centered” schools and a later generation labeled “student-centered teaching.”

Instead of only reading from a textbook the conditions under which beans sprout into plants, under the teacher’s direction children actually planted seeds, watered them, saw leaves and stalks grow over days, all in their own classroom.[ii]

To that generation of reform-minded educators, teachers should guide students to acquire not only academic knowledge and skills but also connect to real world activities letting children get their hands dirty, experiment, inquire, and learn by doing in science as well as other school subjects.

Teachers should have many instruction materials for each lesson. Teachers should use activities for whole-group, small group, and independent work during lessons. Teachers should encourage students to participate in whole-group discussions, ask questions, and work in small groups as well as independently.

Those progressive educators advocating these ways of teaching forged these “shoulds” into a way of teaching called student-centered instruction (“child-centered” was the favored phrase then) that has become an established classroom tradition of teaching in American schools.

And school children in the 2020s still plant beans in their classrooms.

[i] Joseph Rice, The Public School System of the United States (New York: Arno Press and the New York Times, 1969), p. 241-242.

[ii] The teacher in this Indianapolis school over a century ago had established one place in the classroom that a future generation of teachers in the 1970s might call a “learning center.” I take up this change in teaching practice later in this chapter.