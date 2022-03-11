Whatever Happened To “Arts Are Basic” (Part 2)

When a school board wipes out or materially reduces the [arts] program, it is not denying that there are artistic skills. Nor are the members saying that aesthetic experience is undesirable. On the contrary, they are unstinting in their respect for and praise of the arts. But they are saying with their pocketbooks that this kind of experience is not indispensable to the education of the total school population. Harry Broudy, 2004

University of Illinois Professor Broudy picked up well the historic (and precarious) position of the arts in public schools since the early years of the 20th century when Deweyan ideas of art and experience motivated educational progressives of the day to add arts to the curriculum. Getting school boards to spend limited tax dollars for 9 year-olds to draw, paint, sing, and act was a heavy lift for reformers of the day. But they succeeded. Art and music lessons were integrated into elementary school lessons by the classroom teacher or itinerant specialists. Teachers organized school choirs and directed student plays.

But funding still remained iffy, especially when economic recessions led to budgetary retrenchment in schools and the arts were considered as expendable compared to basic academic subjects. Even though the No Child Left Behind law (2002) embraced art as a necessary subject, budget crunches or a reformer-driven “back to basics,” often led to arts programs being put on the chopping block (see here, here, and here)

Politically astute arts educators realized that joining “back to basics” movements then and now was crucial to maintain the arts rather than see then wither away or get excised from the curriculum. Parents and arts educators coalesced when public noise about dropping the arts arose. Coalitions of supporters churned out bumper stickers saying that “Arts Are Basic” and wherever and whenever possible offered the rationale that arts in schools raised students’ test scores (see here and here).

Of course, every subject in the public school curriculum has its adherents (and detractors). But the screaming siren alerting reformers anew to the importance of the “basics” has continued into the 21st century. Redefining which subjects are included in the “basics” has been the struggle arts advocates have engaged in for decades. And they still do.

Repeatedly over the decades, the argument for removing the arts from public schools has arisen. Advocates for such a reform (yes, it is fair to call trimming the curriculum a “reform” since it is aimed at an improved course of study) argue that such cuts will force students to focus more on core academic classes. It is far more important for students to do well in classes like math, science, and writing, rather than classes where students learn to draw, paint, dance, sing, and act creatively.

Thus, the arts in the curriculum have been endangered during times when school budgets have to be cut or when larger political concerns arise (e.,g., during national hysteria over low student test scores, foreign countries threatening the U.S.). Supporters of the arts mobilize and time and again argue that arts are essential for children and youth because it is the “whole child” that needs to be educated, not merely schooled in math, science, and other academic subjects.

Were such crises to arise again, count on states cutting back funding, districts shrinking their budgets, and school boards focusing on “non-essentials” like the arts, physical education, and extra-curricular activities.

In such instances, count on parents and arts educators mobilizing to politically pressure superintendents and school boards to keep the arts going because they are just as “basic” to educating a “whole child” as are math, science, social studies, and English classes. They are not a peripheral luxury, arts advocates say, but essential in expanding students’ senses and expressing creativity.

Harry Broudy and Elliot Eisner would say “amen.”