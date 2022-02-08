Evidence To Support Student-Centered Instruction? (Part 3)

If teacher-centered instruction includes different classroom activities (e.g., lecture, guided whole group discussion, textbook recitation, classroom talk wholly dominated by teacher), ditto for student-centered instruction (e.g., individualized or personalized instruction, problem-based learning, competency-based instruction, collaborative or cooperative learning). For example, see definitions of student-centered learning in The Glossary of Educational Reform and Wikipedia, “Student-centered Learning,” and a teacher’s view in “The 6 Signs of a Student-centered Classroom.“

Since teacher-centered instruction is far more common and familiar, definitions of what it is and what researchers look for in lessons are easier to come by. Teachers, principals, and parents can generally describe it for no other reason than they have experienced it as students for much of their career sitting in classrooms. Not so for student-centered instruction. For those educators who believe they have been teaching in that manner and many students who have been in such classrooms, describing it leaves many grasping for sentences, thus, making it tough to see if the lessons have been effective.

Increasing the difficulty of determining effectiveness of student-centered instruction is that many professors of education want to see this form of teaching in K-12 classrooms but have a hard time defining it with precision and figuring out which outcomes can be measured. These university faculty exert influence upon the teachers and administrators they teach and certify as educators (see here and here).

So, if definitions of student-centered instruction vary tremendously and professional educators, more often than not, tilt toward student-centered instruction then assessing how it contributes (or not) to students’ academic achievement is hard to do.

No reader, then, should be surprised when I say that while there have been some–surprisingly few, in my judgement–research studies of whether (or to what degree) student-centered instruction has been effective in reaching varied student outcomes over decades. Ambivalent results mirror the above difficulties of researcher bias and multiple definitions of what exactly is student-centered instruction. Moreover, “effectiveness” outcomes in such research goes beyond the common measure of scores on standardized tests to include rates of student participation and engagement in lessons. Finally, because many of these researchers narrowly define the questions they ask about student-centered instruction (e.g., how much student talk compared to teacher talk) and narrow the populations they study in pursuing the efficacy of student-centered instruction, results, at best, are ambiguous.

Given these caveats, I was unsurprisingly underwhelmed by what I found in locating research reporting on the effectiveness of student-centered instruction.

The paucity of studies testify to the difficulties of defining and describing student-centered instruction, its evanescence, and nailing down its effects upon students. Perhaps, readers have studies they know about which could add to the few that I have found. If so, I would be grateful to receive suggestions.

*Thanks to Mario Dutto for reminding me of this book.