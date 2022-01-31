Photos of Progressive Classrooms, 1900-1950

Two traditions of teaching in America have evolved over the past century: teacher-centered instruction, the oldest and most familiar way of teaching and student-centered instruction, a way of teaching that unfolded in the waning decades of the 19th century and blossomed in the early decades of the 20th century. The latter tradition of teaching has been called Progressive, child-centered, learner-driven, constructivist teaching, and, of course, student-centered.

Since the mid-20th century, each generation of teachers entering classrooms started out teaching within one or the other of these traditions and, over time, learned to combine both traditions into their lessons to create hybrids.

And this construction of a way of teaching that fits each teacher’s beliefs, accumulated experiences, and the mandated curriculum as well as the specific context within which they teach continues in 2022.

Sometimes photos capture these two traditions better than words.

Here is a collection of photos of students and teachers in the midst of Progressive and traditional lessons in the nation’ classrooms in the first half of the 20th century.

Keep in mind that snapshots such as these do not capture an entire lesson or what the teacher did with students before and after the photo was taken. Nor can the word “progressive” be parsed easily since photographers and teachers held many different definitions of this way of teaching.

Because classroom furniture is a clue to how teachers teach, note whether student desks were bolted to the floor or movable arm-chair desks (and later tables). There were (and are) teachers who would create classroom activities involving small groups even when students sit at desks aligned in rows facing blackboards.

Snapshots of Progressive Lessons

“High-school students use an exercise wheel in June 1931.

Fox Photos/Getty Images”

High school typing class, c. 1940

Part of Progressive ideology was to expand the curriculum beyond the traditional academic subjects with courses that that would equip students with marketable skills to enter the workplace upon graduation.

“Student Dan Moss reports the news to younger students in a 4A classroom in Chicago, Illinois, in 1944. On D-Day, older students heard broadcasts, rewrote them for primary students, and reported to classrooms throughout the school.”

Elementary school art class

Francis Parker elementary class (private school), Chicago, Illinois, 1938

Murch Elementary School (public school) in Washington, D.C., 1943 (Library of Congress)

Snapshots of Traditional Classrooms

Dow elementary school, 2nd and 3rd graders, Jersey County, Illinois, 1950

View of nine-year-old African-American student Linda Brown (first desk in second row from right) sits with her classmates at the racially segregated Monroe Elementary School, Topeka, Kansas, 1953. When her enrollment at a ‘whites-only’ school was blocked, her family initiated the landmark Civil Rights lawsuit ‘Brown V. Board of Education,’ that led to the beginning of integration in the US education system. (Photo by Carl Iwasaki/Getty Images)

A Washington, D.C. junior high school classroom shortly after the Brown decision in 1954