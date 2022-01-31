Photos of Progressive Classrooms, 1900-1950

Two traditions of teaching in America have evolved over the past century: teacher-centered instruction, the oldest and most familiar way of teaching and student-centered instruction, a way of teaching that unfolded in the waning decades of the 19th century and blossomed in the early decades of the 20th century. The latter tradition of teaching has been called Progressive, child-centered, learner-driven, constructivist teaching, and, of course, student-centered.
Since the mid-20th century, each generation of teachers entering classrooms started out teaching within one or the other of these traditions and, over time, learned to combine both traditions into their lessons to create hybrids.
And this construction of a way of teaching that fits each teacher’s beliefs, accumulated experiences, and the mandated curriculum as well as the specific context within which they teach continues in 2022.
Sometimes photos capture these two traditions better than words.
Here is a collection of photos of students and teachers in the midst of Progressive and traditional lessons in the nation’ classrooms in the first half of the 20th century.
Keep in mind that snapshots such as these do not capture an entire lesson or what the teacher did with students before and after the photo was taken. Nor can the word “progressive” be parsed easily since photographers and teachers held many different definitions of this way of teaching.
Because classroom furniture is a clue to how teachers teach, note whether student desks were bolted to the floor or movable arm-chair desks (and later tables). There were (and are) teachers who would create classroom activities involving small groups even when students sit at desks aligned in rows facing blackboards.
Snapshots of Progressive Lessons
Part of Progressive ideology was to expand the curriculum beyond the traditional academic subjects with courses that that would equip students with marketable skills to enter the workplace upon graduation.
Snapshots of Traditional Classrooms