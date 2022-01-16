Signs in Teachers’ Classrooms

If you have ever taught, your classroom is like a second home and you decorate it to express yourself, make it livable for students for an hour or all day, and inject a bit of humor. I surely did when I taught high school history for many years.
Here is a collection of signs on classroom doors, walls, and whiteboards that both students and teachers sent in to a website. For those readers who want the full collection, see: https://www.boredpanda.com/funny-teacher-classroom-signs/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=organic
Thanks to Janice for sending me the link. Enjoy!
“Found in My Physics Teacher’s Room”
“One of the English Teachers at My High School Put This in the Hall Outside Her Door”
“Found in a High School Science Classroom”
English Literature Teacher’s Classroom Door
Music teacher
“The Poster in My Teacher’s Classroom”
“My Teacher Had This on the First Day Back from School”
“This Sign at My School”