January 1, 2022 · 1:00 am
Jump to Comments

Cartoons on New Year Resolutions

As we come to the end of 2021, I offer cartoons poking fun at the perennial practice of resolving to do better next year–whatever “better” means. Enjoy!

images-2.jpg

images-1.jpg

bf618517493a68c8150f2ad3e092a55a.jpg

calvin-and-hobbes.jpg

120109_cn-no-new-years-resolutions_p465.jpg

images.jpg

new_year_diet.jpg

new-year-resolution.jpg-272x300.gif

1325282120433_3522407.png

bramhall-world-new-year-resolutions.jpg

3 Comments

Filed under Uncategorized

3 responses to “Cartoons on New Year Resolutions

  1. steve amos
    December 27, 2016 at 7:33 pm

    Larry thank you for all your great work and inspiration.

    If you know educators looking to help support their resolutions for a healthier 2017 please check out our nonprofit’s January program
    https://www.millionmilemonth.org/iresolve2017

    Please check out the 2 minute video to see how the program works.

    FYI, it has been great fun seeing school districts around the country adopt our April Million Mile Month initiative to engage their entire district in health and wellness. https://millionmilemonth.org/wellness

    Thank you Larry and have a wonderful 2017 – Steve

    Reply

  2. Pingback: Happy New Year — Joanne Jacobs

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s