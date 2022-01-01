As we come to the end of 2021, I offer cartoons poking fun at the perennial practice of resolving to do better next year–whatever “better” means. Enjoy!
As we come to the end of 2021, I offer cartoons poking fun at the perennial practice of resolving to do better next year–whatever “better” means. Enjoy!
Filed under Uncategorized
3 responses to “Cartoons on New Year Resolutions”
Larry thank you for all your great work and inspiration.
If you know educators looking to help support their resolutions for a healthier 2017 please check out our nonprofit’s January program
https://www.millionmilemonth.org/iresolve2017
Please check out the 2 minute video to see how the program works.
FYI, it has been great fun seeing school districts around the country adopt our April Million Mile Month initiative to engage their entire district in health and wellness. https://millionmilemonth.org/wellness
Thank you Larry and have a wonderful 2017 – Steve
Pingback: Happy New Year — Joanne Jacobs
And the same to you, Joanne. You have a great blog.