Over the past few months, I have “learned” how to interact with robots over issues that I have raised about lousy services I have paid for. Robots answer my questions. And robots call me often. Not a pretty exchange, from my point of view. So this month’s feature cartoons will deal with the slow but steady robotization of human contacts. Enjoy!

Share this: Share

Twitter

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Facebook



Pinterest

Reddit



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading... Related