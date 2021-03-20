Cartoons on Teaching during the Pandemic

For this month, I gathered cartoons and posters about teaching during the pandemic but particularly about hybrid teaching that ranged from hype to skewering. For any readers unaware of this way of teaching being put into practice during the pandemic in many schools across the country as schools slowly reopen, teachers teach face-to-face with a small number of students while conducting the same lesson through Zoom, Google, or other platforms to their students at home. Here are some photos of hybrid teaching at both K-12 and college:

And now the cartoons. Enjoy!