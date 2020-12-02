Whatever Happened to the Winnetka Plan?

When and how did the Winnetka Plan begin and grow to become a nationally known lighthouse for Progressivism?
A small wealthy suburb of Chicago in the late-19th and early 20th centuries, Winnteka leaders embraced the ideas of John Dewey and the “New Education,” an off-shoot of the then spreading Progressive movement. As the authors of a history of the Winnetka schools put it:.
In May, 1919, they hired Carleton W. Washburne as the superintendent of schools. It was this 29-year old educator who would bring their ambitious dreams for their schools to a reality. As the architect of “The Winnetka Plan,” Washburne’s innovations – individualized instruction, hands-on learning, attention to the development of the whole child, a focus on research and development of curriculum materials, and a thoughtful and comprehensive program of staff development – were the pillars of his philosophy of progressive education and continue to be cornerstones of today’s Winnetka Public Schools.
Variations of the Winnetka plan spread to other districts in the state and the nation eager to be viewed as Progressive. Washburne wrote in journals and authored books on the Plan. He spoke often about Winnetka schools at conferences in the U.S. and Europe.
What was the Winnetka Plan?
The “common core” (Superintendent Washburne’s phrase) in reading, math, and other subjects usually occurred in the morning as students worked in whole group, small groups, and individually in mastering the “essentials” in reading, math, science, etc. at each student’s grade level. Using diagnostic tests to assess where each student was in subject/skill levels, teachers created customized “workbooks” and individually tailored materials fitted to different levels of achievement for individual students. Assessment tools determined when each student attained mastery and could move ahead to next skill/subject matter within the grade level.
Afternoons were set aside for “creative group activities.” Here is where students participated in art, literature, music appreciation, crafts, drama, and physical activities. With no fixed achievement standards in these activities, each student could perform as they desired since no specific goals or mastery tests existed.
What problems did Washburne and the Winnetka Plan seek to solve?
Simply put, Washburne and other Progressives including Frederic Burk at San Francisco State Normal School where Washburne studied knew that all children did not learn at the same rate nor did they learn in the same way and thus teaching had to recognize that variation among students. In short, the age-graded school where the expectation was that all students would learn at the same pace and in the same way was the problem. The solution to this structural straitjacket confining teaching and learning was the design and implementation of the Winnetk Plan.
What were Winnetka Plan classrooms like?
The following photos of Winnetka classrooms between the 1920s and 1950s offer a glimpse of the district’s approach. Some of the photos were taken in the Crow Island Elementary School (1940) designed by internationally known architects Eliel and Eero Saarinen. Washburne and others committed to Progressive teaching and learning insured that building space and furniture provided the environment in which Progressive teachers could work with students.
What Happened to the Plan?
The Progressive spirit animating the district continues to this day. In 2019, the district celebrated the 100th anniversary of Carleton Washburne’s coming to Winnetka.
Over 12,000 residents live in Winnetka in 2020. As it was a century ago, it remains affluent and white (95 percent) serving just over 1,500 kindergarten to eighth grade children in five schools, all of which are (and have been) ranked highly in Illinois every year.
Carleton Washburne served the district from 1919 to 1943 before leaving Winnetka to work with setting up schools in Italy during World War II and afterwards. His successors, working under Progressive-minded school board members basically continued the Plan as Washburne had conceived it adding and trimming aspects of the program as the context for schooling changed in the following decades.
I live in a town that neighbors Winnetka. My daughter-in-law teachers in Winnetka at a middle school named after Washburne and my grandson is a kindergarten student at Crow Island School. None of this qualifies me as deeply knowledgeable about how education is organized in Winnetka, but my impression is that it is not very different from the surrounding school districts. It still has a reputation for being “progressive” but I doubt it is very different from other affluent districts in the area and elsewhere. Much attention is given to how distinctive programs start (see, e.g. Zilversmit) but less to how they gradually fade away. Your piece fits this pattern. Although your title suggests an exploration of the period after change, it is mainly focused on the change itself. I expect that there are pressures on Superintendents and school boards gradually to bring unique practices into alignment with surrounding districts and more common practices. It is risky to be unique. But these pressures may be subtle and incremental and, therefore, hard to spot. If you would be interested in looking at Winnetka from this perspective, I would be interested in helping.
Would you consider writing an 800-word post for the blog on your impressions of Winnetka and, especially, your idea of districts that reformed their curriculum and instruction (e.g., Winnetka) end up over time conforming to their neighbors? Long question, but you get the gist.
I completed student teaching in Miami Florida in 1958. My supervising teacher for the elementary grades had double easels like those shown in your second photo. Two were in every classroom and she urged classroom teachers to have four children use the easels in the morning, and another four in the afternoon. At minimum that usually meant every child would have a planned time slot every week.
Because these schools were in Miami, she also arranged for outdoor use of the easel very much as depicted in that photo. She had organized parent volunteers to keep the easels reasonably clean and with ready to use paint. She also had classroom sets of other supplies, suitable for printmaking, ceramics, and the like.
I inherited an archive of slides from her instruction. I have no idea what to do with them.
I am glad I included the photo of Winnetka students working on their easels outdoors, Laura. And that you responded. I wonder if pre-pandemic art teachers in elementary schools amid the standards-based reform movement continue that way of teaching as you did six decades ago when Progressivism in schools was disappearing.
My impression is that they do not. They were trapped by compliance with the Common Core and then came along new standards for music, dance, theater, media arts, and the visual arts. But the architecture of schools was also becoming more friendly to computers and less friendly to studio-like projects. Art on a cart is not unusual, nor are assignments to teach in more than one school.
Ah, the changes in physical space also, good point. Thanks, Laura.
While the district has changed overtime, it maintains a focus on “hands on” learning that permeates all the grades. The current standards and high stakes testing with all of its accountability nonsense has impacted the district to a degree but the teachers spent/spend countless hours creating curriculum that meets state mandates but still provides a rich well rounded education for each child. If you get a chance after the pandemic, you should arrange to visit the area. While area districts provide an excellent education to their students, they do each have their own flavor. Winnetka still has a progressive bent that draws some people to it and fuels criticism from others.
Very helpful comment. Thank you.