For this month, I found enough cartoons that tickled me (or at least got me to smile) at a time when I need being tickled, given the pandemic. I selected cartoons that deal with re-opening schools and the anxieties they arouse among parents, teachers, and students. Enjoy!
More Cartoons on Re-Opening Schools
2 responses to “More Cartoons on Re-Opening Schools”
Another great collection. Can you imagine trying to assign a letter grade to this small sample?
No, I cannot imagine that, Laura. Thanks for commenting.