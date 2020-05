Two months and counting of being at home during the pandemic. Cartoonists have had full license to comment upon what it is like to stay home with kids and pets, wear masks, and keep physically distant from friends and extended family. As states loosen restrictions, a new “normal’comes into view. Perfect recipe for cartoonists to wield their pens. Enjoy!

Share this: Share

Twitter

LinkedIn



Tumblr

Facebook



Pinterest

Reddit



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading... Related