Schools Re-Opening in Other Countries

As most of the 13,000 districts in the U.S. plan for re-opening schools, a few photos of re-opened ones in other countries may give readers a sense of what’s in store for American parents preparing to send their sons and daughters to school.
Schools re-open in different parts of China.
*Thanks to Laura Chapman for sending me this photo of Chinese first-graders with hats that keep classmates at a distance
In Vietnam:
In Israel:
In Denmark:
My guess is that re-opened U.S. schools will vary greatly in arranging classroom space (as these photos illustrate) but there will be constants of mask-wearing and attempts to physically distance students in classrooms– good luck on hallways and cafeterias–until vaccines are available.
Reblogged this on From experience to meaning….
Thanks for re-blogging posts, Pedro.
One more for your collection
http://shanghaiist.com/2020/04/28/hangzhou-kids-wear-social-distancing-hats-upon-return-to-school/?fbclid=IwAR2npIfMxoAQ-2gjhmJ-7mb1gwlqawJN2WHKdYxMphvnoGotEpIRz0whaB8#.Xqrh9AGhCSg.facebook
Laura, I included the photo in today’s post with a thanks to you.
Great pics! My guess is many schools don’t use cafeteria, meals delivered to classrooms.