What seems like a century ago with the initial lockdown–actually on March 3rd–I posted on my blog an inquiry about the initial popularity and then seeming loss of enthusiasm over placing interactive whiteboards (IWBs) in classrooms. The post garnered many views. I then thought whether cartoonists had penned jabs at this supposed technological marvel.

Pickings, however, were slim. What follows are a clutch of cartoons that at least got me to smile. Enjoy!

‘When does the screen saver come on?’